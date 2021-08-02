Honda Hornet 2.0 Based ADV-Tourer ‘NX200’ Officially Teased!

The ADV-tourer segment in India is currently boiling at a rapid pace as manufacturers are developing new products to scratch the itch of young motorcyclists looking to take up adventure motorcycling. We previously reported that Honda has trademarked the ‘NX200’ name, leading us to believe that the brand is working on a new ADV motorcycle and now, the company has officially teased its upcoming ADV-tourer. We have every reason to believe that Honda is going to christen it as NX200 and it will be based on the Hornet 2.0 with some changes in the overall design to reflect its rugged intent. Honda will unveil its new offering on 19th August.

Watch teaser video

As is evident in the teaser video, the upcoming NX200 will borrow its LED headlamp unit from the Hornet 2.0 but in the NX200, the headlamp assembly is neatly integrated into the front fairing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Motoroids.com (@motoroids_india)

Also visible in the teaser video is the upright riding stance and smoked visor up front, which hints at the bike’s touring capabilities. The video also shows the handguard-mounted LED indicators. It could also feature ADV-style sharp beak at the front instead of regular fenders found on the streetfighter. It remains to be seen whether Honda goes ahead to offer slightly longer travel suspension or not.

What can we expect?

It is expected that it will borrow its powertrain from the Hornet 2.0 and that is 184cc single-cylinder motor which puts down 17.2PS and 16.1Nm. Features expected include long-travel suspension, high ground clearance, seat height, a wide handlebar, LED lighting, single-channel ABS, and a fully digital instrument panel. We can also expect Honda to shod it with dual-purpose tyres for more grip during off-road riding.

Also read: India-Bound Aprilia Tuareg 660 Revealed With Some Serious Off-road Credentials!

India is gradually accepting the idea of having small-capacity adventure motorcycles. Take the Hero Xpulse 200 for instance. The 200cc ADV-tourer from Hero MotoCorp has showed that a true-blue affordable ADV can work wonders for the company. The Xpulse 200 serves as the perfect beginner’s tool as far as ADV riding is concerned. The Xpulse 200 currently has no direct rival and the Honda NX200 could turn out to be a considerable alternative. However, we believe that instead of being a hardcore offroader, the NX200 could be a road-biased ADV. As we mentioned earlier, it remains to be seen whether we will get long travel suspension or not.