Honda CR-V Special Edition Launched At INR 29.49 Lakh

Previously, the Honda CR-V was only available in a single standalone variant which costs INR 28.27 Lakh but now, Honda has introduced another variant dubbed as ‘Special edition’. It is worth noting that the special edition CR-V is based on the facelifted version which is currently on sale globally. It is around INR 1.23 lakh expensive than the regular model and costs INR 29.49 Lakh. The reason why Honda has passed off the facelift version as a special edition model while not discontinuing the outgoing model might be the upcoming festive season.

More details

The CR-V Special Edition packs in some feature as well as aesthetic updates. The CR-V Special Edition is likely to be a limited run model and these design updates are likely to trickle down to the standard model as well.

Aesthetic updates

The special edition CR-V has a redesigned front fascia which makes it look more modern than before. The large chrome-finished grille featured on the standard model is replaced with a glossy black unit integrated with full LED headlamps. The front bumpers fitted on the SUV are completely new. The side profile too has received some minor design changes, including new 18-inch alloy wheels. The rear end too, features a redesigned bumper. The LED headlamps are also equipped with active cornering lights and DRLs. The special edition CR-V will be offered in five colours – Golden Brown Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic, Radiant Red and Lunar Silver Metallic.

Feature updates

The CR-V Special Edition gets active cornering lights, front parking sensors, 4-way power-adjustable passenger seat, a hands-free powered tailgate, and auto-folding ORVMs. All of these are not available in the standard model and add to the practical quotient of the CR-V.

The cabin too has received some minor tweaks here and there. The front passenger seat is now powered too while it continues to feature a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting, cruise control, powered driver’s seat, brand’s lane watch camera, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic parking brake, hill launch assist, electronic stability control and more.

It retains the same engine though and continues to derive power from a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, SOHC i-VTEC petrol engine which is tuned to produce 152 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 189 Nm at 4,300 rpm, and comes mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Honda recently launched a special edition model of the Amaze too, which is based on the S grade in MT and CVT version of both Petrol and Diesel models and is equipped with new and exciting features. Honda has priced the special edition Amaze at a starting price of INR 7 Lakh for the Petrol Manual trim and extends up to INR 9.10 lakh for the Diesel CVT trim. Both prices are ex-Showroom, Delhi. Starting with the feature list first, the new Amaze Special Edition includes Digipad 2.0 – 17.7 cm touchscreen advanced display audio system, sleek and striking body graphics, special seat covers, ergonomically positioned sliding armrest and ‘Special Edition’ logo and badging. Powered by the updated 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine, the Honda Amaze was the first BS-6 compliant diesel model from Honda in the market.