Ford Ecosport Gets A Minor Price Hike Across Variants

The festive season and the ongoing pandemic has led to the rise in demand for personal vehicles. However, due to the pandemic, a lot of automotive manufacturers are facing supply-chain issues from the supplier end. This has forced a lot of carmakers to announce a price hike. Following the same trend, Ford India has hiked the price of its popular subcompact SUV- EcoSport. Starting from 1st October 2020, all the variants of the EcoSport have become costlier by Rs 1,500.

After the price hike, the revised price for the Ford EcoSport starts from Rs 8.19 lakh for the base variant and goes up to Rs 11.73 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the second price hike on the EcoSport this year. The carmaker had previously increased prices of the BS6 EcoSport by up to Rs 13,500, in July this year. Apart from the EcoSport, Ford had also increased the price of its premium full-sized SUV- Endeavour by up to Rs 1.20 lakh, in the month of August.

On the performance front, the Ford EcoSport SUV comes with both- 1.5-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine as well as a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine, to choose from. The petrol engine is capable of producing 120bhp of power and 149Nm of peak torque. While the diesel engine can produce 99bhp of power and 215Nm of peak torque. The Ford EcoSport comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox, which is only available with the petrol engine.

The BS6 compliant Ford EcoSport is offered with six different variants, which includes- Ambient, Trend, Titanium, Thunder Titanium+, and S. The Torque Converter Automatic option is only available with a petrol engine, while the diesel comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Also, the Ford EcoSport Thunder variant was launched in 2019, as a special edition. The Thunder variant comes at Rs 10.68 lakh for petrol and Rs 11.18 lakh for the diesel engine. Here is the variant-wise revised price for the Ford EcoSport: