My Volkswagen Connect: Features Explained

As far as sales numbers go, the Polo and the Vento are the two cars which carry Volkswagen’s baton, at least in India. Both the cars have remained hot favourites among enthusiasts who want a car to be driver-focused but they started lagging a little behind when it comes to the features on offer. The Korean onslaught has been ruthless with manufacturers offering never seen before features even on their affordable offerings. One such modern-day feature is connected-car technology which has sort of become a segment-standard now.

More details

Volkswagen recently introduced its connected car solution – My Volkswagen Connect. The interactive connectivity solution is a standard fitment in the recently introduced Polo GT TSI and Vento Highline Plus.

Here’s how to access the connected interface

The interactive sim-based app effectively transforms a regular driving experience into a connected one, bringing in convenience and safety for the customers. Like we mentioned earlier, Polo GT TSI and Vento Highline Plus customers can use the system as a standard feature. The connected interface can be accessed by plugging the dongle to the on-board diagnostics (OBD) port. It has to be downloaded on a smartphone and paired to any Android/ iOS device post a secure OTP exchange on the registered mobile number. The intelligent sim-based connected vehicle assistant records, protects and analyses vehicular data for a secured and enhanced connected car experience.

Driving analytics

Both the Polo and the Vento are driver-centric cars and provide a direct feel while driving which is currently unmatched in their respective segments. Even in their latest iterations, both the cars managed to impress us with their driving dynamics. To further assist the driver, the connected interface analyses an individual’s driving style. This monitors speed, braking behaviour, coolant temperature, acceleration and RPM. Customers can locate the point of interest, and reach out to customer care or Road Side Assistance (RSA) in an emergency. With access to real-time vehicle analysis and driving patterns, one can have a better understanding of personal drive trends, which works similar to personalised feedback at all times.

Other features

My Volkswagen Connect hosts features such as real-time location, Towing alert, geo-fencing, route deviation alert and SOS call amongst a host of other features for a secure and convenient experience. Additionally, users can also use the app to scan, upload and store critical vehicular documents or related official documents for a paperless and convenient experience. Customers can also use the app to set renewal reminders for vehicle insurance and receive ‘over the air’ (OTA) software update. The advanced My Volkswagen Connect app is available with 3 years of free subscription and 3 years of warranty.

Specifications

This major update has arrived at just the right time, now that the festive season is just around the corner and other manufacturers are buckling up for it too. Volkswagen’s connected interface will surely make the Polo and the Vento more desirable than before while also making them more competitive in this cut-throat competition. Both cars come equipped with the powerful and efficient 1.0l TSI engine mated to 6-speed automatic transmission. For both cars, the engine cranks out 110PS and 175Nm of torque. The BS6 AT variants of the Polo offers a fuel economy of 16.47 kmpl whereas for the Vento it would be 16.35 kmpl (ARAI) certified.