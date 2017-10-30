Honda City Cumulative Sales in India Reach Seven Lakh Units

Honda Cars India announced that its bestselling premium sedan, the Honda City has sold 7 lakh units since its first introduction in the country in 1998. India being the largest and most important market for the Honda City, currently accounts for over 25% of the car’s worldwide sales.

Speaking about the milestone achievement by Honda City in India, Yoichiro Ueno, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd said that Honda City is the brand’s bestseller model in India and the only premium sedan to achieve cumulative sales of 7 lakh units in the country. With a strong legacy of four generations, the City brand has evolved with the changing tastes and aspirations of the customers.

Currently in its 4th generation, the Honda City comes equipped with some of the best in class range of technology, design, exterior and interior features. Available in Manual Transmission (both Petrol and Diesel) and Advanced CVT petrol, the Honda City adopts the best of Honda’s powertrains to achieve a perfect balance of performance and fuel economy.

The City offers features such as: Keyless entry, Electric Sunroof, Steering Mounted Audio and Bluetooth handsfree, advanced 17.7 cm touchscreen infotainment system called the Digipad, Reverse Camera & Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Automatic Air-conditioner, leather seats, 16 inch diamond alloy wheels and safety at its best with ABS (Anti-lock braking system) with EBD, & Airbags.

Honda City journey in India to 7 lakh cumulative sales in India and beyond:

Cumulative sales MilestoneAchievement
First introductionJanuary 1998
100,000 SalesMarch 2005
200,000 SalesOctober 2007
300,000 SalesMarch 2010
400,000 SalesSeptember 2012
500,000 SalesNovember 2014
600,000 SalesFebruary 2016
700,000 Sales and countingOctober 2017

Generation-wise sales of Honda City in India 

Cumulative sales in India since launch7 lakhsFuel Type
1st Generation City (1998 – 2003)59,378Petrol
2nd Generation City (2003 – 2008)177,742Petrol
3rd Generation City (2008 – 2013)192,939Petrol
4th Generation City (2014 – till current period)269,941Petrol/Diesel

 

