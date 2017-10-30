Honda City Cumulative Sales in India Reach Seven Lakh Units

Honda Cars India announced that its bestselling premium sedan, the Honda City has sold 7 lakh units since its first introduction in the country in 1998. India being the largest and most important market for the Honda City, currently accounts for over 25% of the car’s worldwide sales.

Speaking about the milestone achievement by Honda City in India, Yoichiro Ueno, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd said that Honda City is the brand’s bestseller model in India and the only premium sedan to achieve cumulative sales of 7 lakh units in the country. With a strong legacy of four generations, the City brand has evolved with the changing tastes and aspirations of the customers.

Currently in its 4th generation, the Honda City comes equipped with some of the best in class range of technology, design, exterior and interior features. Available in Manual Transmission (both Petrol and Diesel) and Advanced CVT petrol, the Honda City adopts the best of Honda’s powertrains to achieve a perfect balance of performance and fuel economy.

The City offers features such as: Keyless entry, Electric Sunroof, Steering Mounted Audio and Bluetooth handsfree, advanced 17.7 cm touchscreen infotainment system called the Digipad, Reverse Camera & Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Automatic Air-conditioner, leather seats, 16 inch diamond alloy wheels and safety at its best with ABS (Anti-lock braking system) with EBD, & Airbags.

Honda City journey in India to 7 lakh cumulative sales in India and beyond:

Cumulative sales Milestone Achievement First introduction January 1998 100,000 Sales March 2005 200,000 Sales October 2007 300,000 Sales March 2010 400,000 Sales September 2012 500,000 Sales November 2014 600,000 Sales February 2016 700,000 Sales and counting October 2017

Generation-wise sales of Honda City in India