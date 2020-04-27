Honda Cars Announces ‘Honda From Home’ Online Booking Platform

How we interact, transact and travel in the coming days will very different from how we used to. Buying our cars will be different too. Joining most others, Honda Cars India Ltd. announced its ‘Honda from Home’ online booking platform through its corporate website https://www.hondacarindia.com/honda-from-home. With this digital solution, backed by a robust sales process of the dealership, customers can manage their car purchase from the comfort of their homes without having to visit the dealership. In the coming days, Honda will unveil the all-new City along with BS6 Jazz and WR-V.

The platform allows customers to browse through the product options, select their preferred dealership and proceed to book their car online. Designed to simplify the booking process by offering round-the-clock access from any location, this digital booking platform will soon integrate HCIL’s pan-India dealerships. Customers can now book their car online by following a simple process:

Interested customers can visit the Honda Cars India’s website and select Book Now option. After customer information validation, they can select the car model of their choice along with its variant/ fuel type, transmission (AT/MT) and colour. Customers can then select their city and dealership where they intend to make the purchase. After verifying the information summary page, the customer can proceed to the payment gateway, choose a payment option and book online. A booking confirmation id is generated which is sent to the customer via SMS/ Email and the selected dealer receives the customer details including booking id. The next stage involves a sales executive – from the chosen HCIL dealership – who will contact the customer to work out further documentation and discuss finance or payment options. Once the formalities regarding documentation and payment are done, the car will be home-delivered to the customer at a later date.

Commenting on this initiative, Mr Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “At Honda, providing ‘Joy of Buying’ to our customers is at the core of our corporate philosophy. Our newly introduced ‘Honda from Home’ facility offers a simplified and secure booking experience for the ever-evolving digital consumer who makes his purchase decisions online. Customers can now conveniently book their Honda car from the comfort of their homes. This platform is part of Honda’s digitalization efforts in car retail experience that not only drives convenience but also efficiency.”