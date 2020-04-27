Ducati Gears Up To Resume Production

The world finds its way to restore things the way they were, no matter what happens. While the battle against the global pandemic is still raging on, Humans, apart from surviving amidst this pandemic, are also getting back to doing things they used to do before Covid-19 made us lock ourselves in our respective homes. Several automobile manufacturers have started resuming operations at their manufacturing facilities by taking preventive measures so as not to give this pandemic a boost. Ducati too, announced that they will gradually return to normal, with the steady resumption of production in its Borgo Panigale factory, scheduled to begin today.

With the lockdown in place in Italy too, Ducati temporarily suspended production in its Bologna plant on Friday 13 March to reorganize production schedules. Then came the decree that suspended all non-essential activities and therefore, despite the organization being ready, production did not restart. The gradual improvement in health conditions has allowed the government today to enable companies deemed strategic for the national economy, whose activity is mainly aimed at exports, and for which a prolongation of the suspension would risk losing their country’s additional market shares, to resume production.

This is the first phase of return, which at the moment will only involve a part of the workers working for the production lines. Workshop staff will begin first, then engine assembly workers and, from Tuesday 28 April, motorcycle assembly workers. As for employees, the use of smart working will remain mandatory, only those who are not in a position to carry out their work from home will be allowed to access the factory. All designers, project managers, and those in the calculation department will work remotely. This will ensure the deliveries of Ducati motorcycles and the development of new products.

“We are ready to go, we have worked hard over the past few weeks to minimize any risk,” said Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO. “Despite this we will have to be extremely cautious and rigorous. The virus is still in circulation and we must, therefore, be careful to combat any possible form of transmission. This is the reason why all the people present in the factory will wear masks, we must protect the population from the presence of asymptomatic positives who, although in a very small percentage, are present today and will not be identified by the mandatory temperature test.”

Despite the reopening of the production lines, Ducati confirms that visits to the Museum, Factory and Fisica in Moto continue to be suspended until further notice, in addition to entry into the factory being prohibited for suppliers, dealers, external contracted companies, and external staff in general, unless proven and unavoidably required for the continuity of production activities, product development and general services.