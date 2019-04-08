Deliveries of the Honda CB300R Commence

Honda’s latest offering to the Indian market, the CB300R has been now making its way to the house of their customers. The deliveries of the bike have now begun The first cities to get this bike delivered are Chandigarh, Jaipur Delhi & Gurugram. The other cities too, will soon be receiving this neo-sports-café racer soon. Regular readers would also know that the India-spec Honda CB300R comes with four different accessory kits as well. One customer can choose to have either one of the four preset kits, which includes options like Premium, Protection, Standard & Sports and also can choose between 16 individual items. Moreover, Honda is also made changes to the production plan of the motorcycle to cater to the huge demand of the CB300R which comes with an ex-showroom price tag of INR 2.41 Lakh.

Key features of the Honda CB300R includes a best in class power to torque to power, tubular frame with pro-link swing arm, IMU based dual channel ABS, LED illumination all around digital display and rubber mounted handlebar. The machine is powered by a 286cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine. This motor is capable of pushing out 30.9 bhp @ 8,500rpm, with peak torque of 27.5Nm, delivered @ 7,500rpm. This power is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed gearbox. This engine rests in a diamond type frame which is suspended by 41 mm USD forks in the front and an adjustable monoshock at the rear.

Speaking on the deliveries commencement of the CB300R, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Indian middleweight biking enthusiasts welcomed the Neo Sports Café inspired Honda CB300R with a lot of enthusiasm. Overwhelmed by the response since its launch in February, we have revised our production plan to meet the additional demand.” Have a look at some of the smiling faces who took delivery of their bikes recently.