Bajaj Qute Quadricycle Launched In Maharashtra

Bajaj Auto announced the launch of the Qute Quadricycle in the state of Maharashtra today. The launch of Qute comes in line with the acceptance of the ‘Quadricycle’ as a new category from the government of Maharashtra. It is built to provide a quick alternative to public transport. The Qute Quadricycle will be available in the following 6 colours: Eco Green, Neptune Blue, Golden Yellow, Arctic White, Bright Red and Jet Black, while the prices for the Qute start from Rs 2,78,492 (CNG, Commercial use) and Rs 2,48,061 (Petrol, Personal use).

A Quadricycle is a 4-wheeled vehicle which is designed in response to the evolving requirements of low running costs, eco-friendly and safe alternative to intracity commute by optimizing size, weight, speed. Bajaj Qute will prove to be the ideal solution for new age mobility challenges like congestion and pollution, which arises from rapid urbanization. It’s also one of the most eco-friendly petrol/CNG vehicles, with at least 40% lower carbon emissions than any car. The Qute has 4 main differences, which set it apart from any 3-wheeler / Rickshaw.

It is highly fuel efficient. It comes with a low cost of maintenance. It is easy to drive. It provides all weather protection.

The Qute is launched in both CNG and Petrol variants, the Qute is powered by a lightweight 216 cc, 4-valve, water-cooled DTSi engine with closed loop fuel injection system which delivers higher fuel efficiency figures of 43 km/kg (CNG) and 35 kmpl (Petrol). The petrol variant’s engine will be producing 13 HP at 5500 rpm and 18.9 Nm of torque at 4000 rpm, mated to a 5-speed sequential gearbox. The CNG variant’s engine will be producing 10.83 HP at 5500 rpm and 16.1 Nm of torque at 4000 rpm, mated to a 5-speed sequential gearbox. The petrol variant gets an 8-litre fuel tank, while the CNG variant gets a 35-litre CNG cylinder. Both the variants have a top speed of 70 km/h.

As the Qute is low on maintenance cost, it is the most suitable option for the daily commute. The dash-mounted sequential gear shifter enhances the ease of driving, while the small turning radius of 3.5m makes it easier to manoeuvre in city traffic. The small size of this quadricycle will be quite handy for parking in tight spaces. Qute also provides weather protection from the sun and rain as it is fully covered and has windows. The 12-inch alloy wheels provide better road grip, while the high strength monocoque body makes the vehicle safer. Despite being tiny, the Qute has enough storage space and also has intakes in the bumper which channel the air into the cabin.

Mr Navneet Sahni – General Manager, Intracity Business Unit, Bajaj Auto Ltd said, “We are delighted with the launch of Qute in Maharashtra. Apart from being an effective first and last mile transportation solution, it will also provide employment to many in the state. Over the years, the Bajaj Intracity Vehicles have become a part of the social fabric of India and with Qute, we are now raising the bar and ushering in a new eco-friendly solution, which will hit a sweet spot in intra-city mobility between three-wheelers and cars. In Maharashtra, Bajaj through its Petrol and Alternate Fuel (CNG/LPG) 3-wheelers has been a leader in the last mile passenger segment and we intend to raise the bar with the launch of Qute in Maharashtra. Today there is an Urban Mobility Crisis because cars which are designed for intercity travel are being used for intracity travel causing congestion and vehicular pollution. The requirement for intracity travel is a 4 wheeled vehicle which has significantly higher mileage, has a low maintenance cost, is easy to drive and park, provides all-weather protection to its occupants, is safe & spacious and low on CO2 emissions. Qute, the first Quadricycle of India is the answer for intracity travel.”