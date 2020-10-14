Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched at INR 7 Lakh

The festival season is embarking upon us and to cash on it, manufacturers are rolling out special edition models of their vehicles. The latest one to join the caravan is the Honda Amaze. Honda has launched a new special edition model of the Amaze which is based on the S grade in MT and CVT version of both Petrol and Diesel models and is equipped with new and exciting features.

More details

Honda has priced the special edition Amaze at a starting price of INR 7 Lakh for the Petrol Manual trim and extends up to INR 9.10 lakh for the Diesel CVT trim. Both prices are ex-Showroom, Delhi.

Starting with the feature list first, the new Amaze Special Edition includes Digipad 2.0 – 17.7 cm touchscreen advanced display audio system, sleek and striking body graphics, special seat covers, ergonomically positioned sliding armrest and ‘Special Edition’ logo and badging.

Official statement

Speaking about the introduction of the Special Edition of Honda Amaze, Mr. Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “We are extremely delighted to offer the Special Edition of Amaze ahead of festive season. The Amaze S Grade is one of the highest-selling grades of the model. With the inclusion of smart new features in the Special Edition based on S Grade, the overall package has a freshness at a very attractive price. We are confident that this Special Edition will be well received by our customers for the enhanced value it offers.”

Powered by the updated 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine, the Honda Amaze was the first BS-6 compliant diesel model from Honda in the market. Honda applied its advanced exhaust gas after-treatment system with NSC (NOx Storage Catalyst) and DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter) to meet the challenging target of particulate matter (PM) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission in case of diesel engines. Honda’s original Silver Thin Coated DPF (STC-DPF) enables reduction of PM combustion time by 40% compared to the conventional DPF.

Specifications

The diesel motor continues to crank out 100 PS at 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm at 1,750 rpm. On the other hand, the CVT-equipped diesel engine makes 80 PS and 160 Nm of torque. Paired with a manual gearbox, the diesel-powered Amaze is rated for 24.7 kmpl. The CVT is rated for 21.0 kmpl. The 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine has been updated to meet the new norms too and makes 90 PS at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm at 4,800 rpm. This motor is rated for 18.6 kmpl for the manual gearbox variants and 18.3 kmpl for those equipped with CVT.

Detailed pricing

Here’s the full price list of the Amaze special edition:

-Special Edition Petrol Manual – ₹7,00,000

-Special Edition Petrol CVT – ₹7,90,000

-Special Edition Diesel Manual – ₹8,30,000

-Special Edition Diesel CVT – ₹9,10,000

Also read: Honda Cars Introduces Virtual Showroom In India

In order to make the most out of the rise in demand for personal transportation and the ongoing festive season, a lot of carmakers are offering massive discounts on their cars. The fifth-generation Honda City is currently offered with an exchange bonus and loyalty bonus of up to Rs 30,000 upon exchanging an old car. The all-new City currently retails between Rs 10.89 lakh and Rs 12.39 lakh (Ex-Showroom Delhi).