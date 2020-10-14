Top Variants Of 2020 Mahindra Scorpio Get Android Auto And Apple CarPlay

While Mahindra continues to develop the new-gen Scorpio, the current version has been updated with a feature which is now a must-have for all the cars on sale in India. The homegrown carmaker has introduced Android Auto and Car Play in the top-end variants of its popular SUV Scorpio.

The upgrade will be available on the S9 and S11 variants, the top end of the Scorpio range. These new features will be offered to the consumers without any additional price and will be part of the regular product upgrade.

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay help organise key information from the driver’s device in a user-friendly manner on the infotainment system’s screen. The driver is able to access the device, via voice or steering-mounted controls, without taking their hands off the wheel. This minimizes distraction and allows the driver to focus on the road. This new feature is probably not wireless and should require a cable to be connected to the phone in order for it to be mirrored on the infotainment display.

In April this year, BS6 variants of the Mahindra Scorpio were introduced at a starting price of INR 11.98 lakh. The Scorpio now retails in 4 variants – S5, S7, S9, and S11. The homegrown UV specialists have discontinued three trims in the Scorpio namely the S3, S7 and S11 all-wheel-drive. The 2020 Scorpio is powered by a single 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine in the higher state of tune. The turbocharged oil burner will produce a peak power output of 140 HP and a maximum torque of 320 Nm. The transmission duties on this mill will be performed by a 6-speed MT. Earlier, the Scorpio was offered with 2 other engine options as well. In order to comply with BS6 norms, the 2.2 mHawk engine has been given a selective catalytic reduction system with a dedicated urea tank, along with a diesel particulate filter.

On the outside, the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6 comes with an imposing front grille with chrome inserts, projector headlamps with LED eyebrows, stylish fog lamps, 17-inch muscular alloy wheels, ORVMs with side turn indicators, redesigned tailgate with chrome applique, sleek red lens LED taillights and much more. The BS6 Scorpio SUV is offered in four exterior shades – Pearl White, Napoli Black, Molten Red and Silver.