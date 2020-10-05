Honda Cars India Offers Festive Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars

In order to make the most out of the rise in demand for personal transportation and the ongoing festive season, a lot of carmakers are offering massive discounts on their cars. This has helped the sector recover with decent sales figures for the month of September. To continue this streak, carmakers are offering great deals this October, to benefit the most from the upcoming festive season. Honda is offering great deals on its range of cars. Here’s a list of all of these deals:

Honda City 2020:

The fifth-generation Honda City is currently offered with an exchange bonus and loyalty bonus of up to Rs 30,000 upon exchanging an old car. The all-new City currently retails between Rs 10.89 lakh and Rs 12.39 lakh (Ex-Showroom Delhi).

Honda Amaze:

The Honda Amaze is currently offered with benefits of up to Rs 47,000 and Rs 37,000 for both, petrol and diesel models. Customers of the Honda Amaze will also be offered an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000. Additionally, they will also receive an extended warranty package for the fourth and fifth year worth Rs 12,000, along with Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 as a sweet cash discount on diesel and petrol models.

Honda Jazz:

The recently updated, BS6 avatar of Honda’s premium hatchback, the Jazz is also offered with maximum benefits of up to Rs 40,000 this month. This includes a cash bonus of up to Rs 25,000 and Rs 15,000 as an additional loyalty or exchange bonus. The new Jazz comes with a price tag upwards of Rs 7.49 lakh. This offer will be available with petrol across all models.

Honda WR-V:

Honda’s compact-SUV for the Indian markets, the WR-V is now compliant with the latest BS6 standards. It is now offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. The WR-V comes with a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000 across all models. Additionally, an exchange bonus or loyalty bonus of up to Rs 15,000 will also be offered. The price for this compact SUV lies between Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Lastly:

While a lot of carmakers avoid offering huge discounts on their premium offering, just like Honda’s very own CR-V, which is the brands premium SUV, is offered without any significant discount or benefits. However, Honda does offer a very attractive deal on its premium sedan. The Honda Civic’s petrol variants are now offered with cash discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh. The premium sedan has also received a new BS6 compliant diesel engine, which attracts the highest benefits this month. Honda is offering a discount of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on the diesel variants of the Civic.