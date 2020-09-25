Honda Cars Introduces Virtual Showroom In India

A lot of carmakers these days allow their customers to make purchases online, through their virtual showrooms. This concept has become a popular method to purchase new cars virtually, given the current situation. Understanding the need of the hour, Honda has also launched their virtual showroom, with the aim to help customers experience their favourite Honda cars, without compromising on their safety amid this pandemic. The company has ensured that the virtual showroom can be easily accessed via any smartphone or computer.

The Virtual Showroom is a tool that allows customers to virtually have a close look at any Honda model via a detailed, 360-degree 3D full-view option. Not just the interior and exterior of each model, customers can also choose their preferred trim level and colour. To do that, the virtual showroom marks all the points of interest on the renders that highlight certain special features and the company has also explained how they work via graphics and short videos.

To make this new digital channel more customer-friendly, the carmaker has ensured that buyers can compare trim levels, book test-drives and even purchase the selected car via the ‘Honda from Home’ online sales platform. This service is available for every Honda car currently offered in India market, which includes the Amaze, new 5th gen 2020 City, City (fourth-gen), Civic, Jazz and WR-V.

Talking about the initiative, Mr Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “With this initiative, we have brought the experience of a real Honda showroom in a virtual form to our customers so that they can digitally explore and experience the features of their favourite Honda cars on the go and also from the comfort of their homes in a convenient manner. In an age, where digitization has become a defining force in human lives and there is an increasing trend of customers opting for the online car-buying journey, our aim is to give them an up, close and personal experience of brand Honda through a digital platform right from exploration till they drive our vehicles.”

The Virtual Showroom offers a wide array of clickable hotspots and feature explanation videos to give in-depth information about the exterior & interior aspects of the car. The web page will also allow customers to visualise the effects of Headlamp, Fog Lamp, Tail lamp and Sunroof. The Colorizer option to view the car colour from different angles, Variant Comparison option to understand the best suitable variant as per need are some of the features that add to the convenience of the customers before they purchase their favourite Honda car