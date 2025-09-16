Honda Amaze Now Available in Crystal Black Pearl – Adds More Style to the Compact Sedan

Key Takeaways
- Honda introduces a new Crystal Black Pearl colour for the third-gen Amaze.
- The shade adds a sportier and more premium road presence.
- Continues with a 1.2L i-VTEC petrol engine offering up to 19.46 kmpl.
- Remains India’s most affordable Level-2 ADAS car with Honda Sensing.
A Stylish New Addition
Honda has spiced up its compact sedan lineup by introducing a new Crystal Black Pearl colour for the third-generation Amaze. The addition might sound simple, but colour plays a huge role in how a car is perceived — and in this case, the black paintjob lends the Amaze a sharper, more elegant personality.
Black has always been a favourite among young car buyers, and with this move, Honda is clearly aiming to attract those who want their first sedan to look both sporty and premium without stepping into a higher price bracket.
What the Amaze Still Brings to the Table
While the new shade takes the spotlight, the Amaze continues to offer everything that’s made it popular:
- Engine & Gearbox: Powered by a 1.2L i-VTEC petrol that makes 90 bhp and 110 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual or a CVT. It delivers 18.65 kmpl (MT) and 19.46 kmpl (CVT).
- Safety Tech: Equipped with Honda Sensing, the Amaze is India’s most affordable car with Level-2 ADAS, offering features usually found in pricier models.
- Practical Appeal: Spacious interiors, Honda’s signature reliability, and a value-for-money proposition make it a go-to choice for first-time buyers, young families, and professionals.
More Colours, More Choices
With the addition of Crystal Black Pearl, the Amaze now comes in seven shades: Lunar Silver, Meteoroid Grey, Platinum White, Golden Brown, Radiant Red, Obsidian Blue, and the new Black. Buyers can pick their preferred look across three trims — V, VX, and ZX.
Conclusion
The Honda Amaze has always been a smart, reliable pick in the compact sedan segment. Now, with the Crystal Black Pearl colour, it gets an extra dose of style that’s bound to turn heads. For those who want a car that’s practical yet stylish, safe yet fun to own, the Amaze continues to tick all the right boxes — and now, it looks even better while doing so.