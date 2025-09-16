Yohan Poonawalla’s Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith Wins Duke of Marlborough Award at the Salon Privé

Overview
- Yohan Poonawalla’s 1949 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith, once commissioned for the Maharaja of Mysore, takes home the Duke of Marlborough Award at Salon Privé.
- The honour came during the 20th anniversary edition of Salon Privé, hosted at the majestic Blenheim Palace in the UK.
- The Silver Wraith wowed judges with its rare coachbuilt details, silver accents, and deep royal heritage.
- This victory further cements Poonawalla’s standing as India’s leading motoring ambassador and collector.
A Royal Win on Global Soil
Indian billionaire industrialist and renowned car collector Yohan Poonawalla has once again placed India’s rich automotive legacy on the global stage. His Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith, famously commissioned by the Maharaja of Mysore in 1949, was crowned with the prestigious Duke of Marlborough Award at the Salon Privé Concours in the UK.
The venue itself was fitting for such a triumph — Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, often hailed as “Britain’s Greatest Palace,” hosted the 20th anniversary of this celebrated event. With entrants spanning pre-war icons, post-war classics, and modern hypercars, competition was fierce. Yet, Poonawalla’s Maharaja Rolls-Royce stole the spotlight when the Duke of Marlborough himself handpicked it as his personal favourite.
A Bespoke Jewel of the Maharaja Era
The 1949 Silver Wraith is no ordinary Rolls-Royce. Coachbuilt by James Young as a four-seater drophead coupé, the car embodied the grandeur of the Mysore royal fleet.
Key highlights include:
- Solid silver crests and plaques with illumination across the bodywork.
- Luxury fittings such as folding tables in veneered wood, cigar lighters, and ashtrays.
- Ingenious compartments storing solid silver picnic boxes, flasks, combs, brushes, and even a secret locker for the Maharani’s jewellery.
- Flagstaffs and illuminated crests that aligned the car with the Mysore ruler’s other custom builds by Mulliner, Hooper, and Gurney Nutting.
In fact, the Maharaja’s appetite for bespoke Rolls-Royces gave rise to the phrase “Doing a Mysore,” denoting large, multi-car orders placed with the marque.
Royal Legacy and Global Acclaim
The Silver Wraith’s story went far beyond Mysore. Later, under the Maharaja of Bharatpur, it chauffeured Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, and the Prince of Wales during their visits to India.
At Salon Privé, the car won hearts across the board. The 12th Duke of Marlborough personally presented the award, admiring its sparkling silver details and praising Poonawalla for preserving such a remarkable piece of history.
Poonawalla’s Legacy as a Collector
Yohan Poonawalla is no stranger to international accolades. In 2021, he secured the same award with his Mysore Bentley. More recently, he has been:
- Ranked among the Top 100 Classic Car Collectors of the World by TCCT (2023).
- Honoured as Classic Car Ambassador of the Year at the UK Historic Motoring Awards.
- Named Collector of the Year at the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar (2023).
- Awarded Hero of the Rally at the 1000 Miglia Experience UAE (2024).
These recognitions underline his role as India’s Motoring Ambassador to the world, dedicated to showcasing the country’s automotive heritage.
Preserving Heritage, Inspiring Generations
The Duke of Marlborough Award celebrates more than a car — it honors India’s royal motoring legacy. For Yohan Poonawalla, it’s another milestone in his mission to preserve automobiles that blend luxury, artistry, and history.
This Maharaja Rolls-Royce isn’t just a display piece; it travels the world, showcasing a time when cars were rolling palaces. Thanks to Poonawalla’s dedication, this heritage continues to shine on the global stage.