Acer FASTER Awards 2026 Wrap Up Fifth Edition With Mahindra XEV 9E and TVS Apache RTX Taking Top Honours

Features / By / / 4 minutes of reading

Every year, the Indian auto industry takes a moment to acknowledge the machines and minds that really made a difference. The 2026 edition of the Acer FASTER Awards did exactly that. Held in Gurgaon, the event brought together senior automotive editors and journalists from across the country to honour products and people that stood out in 2025 for the right reasons.

Organised by Federation of Auto Scribes of the Electronic Realm (FASTER), the awards have now completed five successful editions. What makes these awards so different is the process. Every shortlisted vehicle is physically driven, tested and debated before a final decision is made. This year also saw the first time petrol, diesel and electric vehicles were judged on a level playing field.

A jury with real experience

The jury included some of the most recognised names in Indian auto journalism such as Gaurav Yadav, Promeet Ghosh, Roshan Joseph, Rohit Khurana, Amit Chhangani and Naren Sharma. Together their platforms reach over 250 million readers and viewers every month in six Indian languages.

Each product was assessed in terms of engineering, design, safety, usability, value and real world relevance.

Highlights

Car of the Year

Mahindra XEV 9E

Mahindra’s born electric SUV was the biggest winner of the night. Built on the INGLO platform, the XEV 9E impressed the jury with its long claimed range of up to 656 km, fast charging capability and a strong safety record including a 5 star Bharat NCAP rating. With battery options of 59 kWh and 79 kWh, it has already crossed 30,000 registrations.

Motorcycle of the Year

TVS Apache RTX 300

TVS took top honours in two wheeler category with Apache RTX 300. Powered by a 299cc liquid cooled engine, the bike is a combination of ride by wire, traction control, quick shifter and long travel suspension. Its pricing at Rs 1.99 lakh played a big role in its win.

Design of the Year

Tata Sierra

The new Sierra was the perfect balance between nostalgia and contemporary design. The jury appreciated Tata Motors for reviving an iconic name with a modern identity.

Electric Two Wheeler of the Year

Ultraviolette X47

Built on the F77 platform, the X47 was distinctive for its semi adventure layout and the introduction of an integrated 77GHz radar system, a first for a production motorcycle in India.

Premium Car of the Year

BMW X3

BMW’s popular SUV was recognised for its combination of comfort, performance, daily usability and the brand’s trademark driving feel.

Timeless Icon

Honda Activa

For more than two decades, the Activa has been a constant in the Indian households. Its reliability and broad appeal gave it the Timeless Icon title.

One of the most emotional moments of the evening was the Award of Honour given to Sanjay Hardy Sharma, who was remembered for his huge contribution to Indian motorsport. Hardy sadly passed away on February 11, 2026, at the age of 61. He played a key role in starting India’s National Racing Championship in 1997 and helped shape the early careers of drivers like Narain Karthikeyan, Karun Chandhok and Jehan Daruvala.

Kush Maini was named Motorsports Personality of the Year after his historic Formula 2 win at Monaco in 2025, the first by an Indian driver. In communications, Srinivas Krishnan won PR Personality of the Year, while Anand V was recognised as Communications Personality of the Year. Tarun Garg received the Industry Personality of the Year award.

Product Categories

CategoryWinner
Update of the Year – Two-WheelerHarley-Davidson X440 T
Update of the Year – Four-WheelerKia Carens Clavis
Design of the YearTata Sierra
Electric Two-Wheeler of the YearUltraviolette X47
Electric Car of the YearMahindra XEV 9E
Premium Motorcycle of the YearDucati Multistrada V4
Premium Car of the YearBMW X3
Timeless Icon – Two-WheelerHonda Activa
Timeless Icon – Four-WheelerToyota Innova
Viewers’ Choice AwardMaruti Suzuki Victoris
Scooter of the YearSuzuki Access
Motorcycle of the YearTVS Apache RTX
Car of the YearMahindra XEV 9E

FASTER also recognised the people and teams that are shaping the industry beyond showrooms.

Non-Product Categories

CategoryWinner
Auto Campaign of the YearŠkoda India – Octavia RS (Chanakya Campaign)
CSR Initiatives AwardHonda India Foundation
Award of HonorSanjay Hardy Sharma (Posthumous)
Motorsports Personality of the YearKush Maini
PR Personality of the YearSrinivas Krishnan, SVP, Adfactors PR
Communications Personality of the YearAnand V, VinFast India
PR Team of the YearPR Pundit Havas Red – Auto Division
Communications Team of the YearVinFast India
Industry Personality of the YearTarun Garg, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India
Technology of the YearMahindra INGLO Platform
New Entrant of the YearVinFast India

Indian engineering is no longer following global trends. It is setting them. From electric platforms to radar equipped motorcycles and icons of mass market still going strong, the 2026 Acer FASTER Awards reflected a market that is confident, competitive and ready for the future.

The power of these awards is in the credibility. No popularity voting. No shortcuts. Just products tested by people that live and breathe automobiles every single day.

