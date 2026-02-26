Acer FASTER Awards 2026 Wrap Up Fifth Edition With Mahindra XEV 9E and TVS Apache RTX Taking Top Honours

Every year, the Indian auto industry takes a moment to acknowledge the machines and minds that really made a difference. The 2026 edition of the Acer FASTER Awards did exactly that. Held in Gurgaon, the event brought together senior automotive editors and journalists from across the country to honour products and people that stood out in 2025 for the right reasons.
Organised by Federation of Auto Scribes of the Electronic Realm (FASTER), the awards have now completed five successful editions. What makes these awards so different is the process. Every shortlisted vehicle is physically driven, tested and debated before a final decision is made. This year also saw the first time petrol, diesel and electric vehicles were judged on a level playing field.
A jury with real experience
The jury included some of the most recognised names in Indian auto journalism such as Gaurav Yadav, Promeet Ghosh, Roshan Joseph, Rohit Khurana, Amit Chhangani and Naren Sharma. Together their platforms reach over 250 million readers and viewers every month in six Indian languages.
Each product was assessed in terms of engineering, design, safety, usability, value and real world relevance.
Highlights
Car of the Year
Mahindra XEV 9E
Mahindra’s born electric SUV was the biggest winner of the night. Built on the INGLO platform, the XEV 9E impressed the jury with its long claimed range of up to 656 km, fast charging capability and a strong safety record including a 5 star Bharat NCAP rating. With battery options of 59 kWh and 79 kWh, it has already crossed 30,000 registrations.
Motorcycle of the Year
TVS Apache RTX 300
TVS took top honours in two wheeler category with Apache RTX 300. Powered by a 299cc liquid cooled engine, the bike is a combination of ride by wire, traction control, quick shifter and long travel suspension. Its pricing at Rs 1.99 lakh played a big role in its win.
Design of the Year
Tata Sierra
The new Sierra was the perfect balance between nostalgia and contemporary design. The jury appreciated Tata Motors for reviving an iconic name with a modern identity.
Electric Two Wheeler of the Year
Ultraviolette X47
Built on the F77 platform, the X47 was distinctive for its semi adventure layout and the introduction of an integrated 77GHz radar system, a first for a production motorcycle in India.
Premium Car of the Year
BMW X3
BMW’s popular SUV was recognised for its combination of comfort, performance, daily usability and the brand’s trademark driving feel.
Timeless Icon
Honda Activa
For more than two decades, the Activa has been a constant in the Indian households. Its reliability and broad appeal gave it the Timeless Icon title.
One of the most emotional moments of the evening was the Award of Honour given to Sanjay Hardy Sharma, who was remembered for his huge contribution to Indian motorsport. Hardy sadly passed away on February 11, 2026, at the age of 61. He played a key role in starting India’s National Racing Championship in 1997 and helped shape the early careers of drivers like Narain Karthikeyan, Karun Chandhok and Jehan Daruvala.
Kush Maini was named Motorsports Personality of the Year after his historic Formula 2 win at Monaco in 2025, the first by an Indian driver. In communications, Srinivas Krishnan won PR Personality of the Year, while Anand V was recognised as Communications Personality of the Year. Tarun Garg received the Industry Personality of the Year award.
Product Categories
|Category
|Winner
|Update of the Year – Two-Wheeler
|Harley-Davidson X440 T
|Update of the Year – Four-Wheeler
|Kia Carens Clavis
|Design of the Year
|Tata Sierra
|Electric Two-Wheeler of the Year
|Ultraviolette X47
|Electric Car of the Year
|Mahindra XEV 9E
|Premium Motorcycle of the Year
|Ducati Multistrada V4
|Premium Car of the Year
|BMW X3
|Timeless Icon – Two-Wheeler
|Honda Activa
|Timeless Icon – Four-Wheeler
|Toyota Innova
|Viewers’ Choice Award
|Maruti Suzuki Victoris
|Scooter of the Year
|Suzuki Access
|Motorcycle of the Year
|TVS Apache RTX
|Car of the Year
|Mahindra XEV 9E
FASTER also recognised the people and teams that are shaping the industry beyond showrooms.
Non-Product Categories
|Category
|Winner
|Auto Campaign of the Year
|Škoda India – Octavia RS (Chanakya Campaign)
|CSR Initiatives Award
|Honda India Foundation
|Award of Honor
|Sanjay Hardy Sharma (Posthumous)
|Motorsports Personality of the Year
|Kush Maini
|PR Personality of the Year
|Srinivas Krishnan, SVP, Adfactors PR
|Communications Personality of the Year
|Anand V, VinFast India
|PR Team of the Year
|PR Pundit Havas Red – Auto Division
|Communications Team of the Year
|VinFast India
|Industry Personality of the Year
|Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India
|Technology of the Year
|Mahindra INGLO Platform
|New Entrant of the Year
|VinFast India
Indian engineering is no longer following global trends. It is setting them. From electric platforms to radar equipped motorcycles and icons of mass market still going strong, the 2026 Acer FASTER Awards reflected a market that is confident, competitive and ready for the future.
The power of these awards is in the credibility. No popularity voting. No shortcuts. Just products tested by people that live and breathe automobiles every single day.