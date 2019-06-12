Honda Activa 125 BS-VI – What’s New?

Today, Honda revealed a new BS-VI variant of its best-selling scooter, Activa. The new Honda Activa 125, not only gets a BS-VI compliant engine but also gets a new fuel injection system, along with a load of other features which will reduce the scooter’s emissions and make it much more efficient and attractive when compared to its predecessor. As of now, the Hero Splendor iSmart is the only other 2-wheeler in the Indian market to comply with these new emission norms. Let’s have a look at all that’s changed in the new Activa 125 FI:

Silent Start and Idling Stop System

The Silent Start with ACG (Alternate-Current Generator) turns on the engine without much noise, while the Idling Stop System automatically switches the engine off at traffic lights and other brief stops to save fuel and reduce pollution.

Fuel-Injection System

The highly efficient and advanced 125cc HET engine is now BS-VI compliant and is fitted with an advanced programmed fuel injection system, that feeds optimum fuel to the engine, as per the automatic feedback from the sensors.

Side Stand Indicator and Engine Inhibitor

The side stand indicator informs the rider about the stand position when in motion, while the engine inhibitor prevents ignition when the side stand is out.

Style

The chrome plated emblem on the side and centre, along with the LED position lamp at the front, makes the scooter look even more attractive and complementing.

External Fuel-Fill Cap

Fuel stops will now be far more convenient on the Activa 125, as the external fuel filler cap opens with just a flip of the dual function switch.

Premium Features

The other category defining features include an intelligent digital and analogue meter that displays important ride information like distance to empty, average fuel-consumption and real-time fuel efficiency. The Activa 125 also gets a big and spacious front glove box. In terms of safety, the scooter has a full metal body, a pass switch to overtake safely and CBS (Combi-Braking System).

The Activa scooter will be a segment-leader and will most likely remain the best-selling scooter for the next few years, as it is expected to launch by September 2019. When launched, the Activa 125 BS-VI is expected to be priced around INR 60,000 to INR 64,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi)