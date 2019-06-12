Honda Activa 125 FI Is India’s First BS-VI Compliant Scooter

Today, as we had speculated, Honda unveiled a new variant of the ever so popular Activa Scooter. The inclusion of a fuel injected motor is not the main highlight here, Honda has managed to make this scooter compliant with the new and upcoming BS – VI emission norms which will be enforced from the 1st of April next year across all cars and bikes being sold in the country. As of now, the Hero Splendor iSmart is the only other 2-wheeler in the Indian market to comply with these new emission norms, with the Activa 125 FI taking second place.

In order to comply with the strict emission norms, 9 months ahead of its deadline, Honda has put in quite a lot of work in the engine department. Overall, 26 new patent applications have been filed with the new model. The model continues to use the same engine as the regular Activa 125 but comes with the advanced fuel injection system. With this more efficient method of fueling the engine, expect Honda to offer better numbers compared to the existing 8.52 bhp and 10.54 Nm the scooter currently generates. Also, with the fuel injection system, the Activa 125 will be able to deliver better fuel economy and improved power delivery.

The benefits for the BS – VI compliant model do not end here. Honda shall also offer a noiseless starter motor, which will come in handy, considering the scooter also gets a start-stop system. This system will kill the engine if it idles for more than three seconds, for example, at a traffic signal, saving the environment as well as some additional fuel. However, this system is switchable and the rider can choose when to and when not to use it. There also is a side stand alert system, which not only alerts the rider but would also stop the scooter from starting up if the side stand is not taken up. The instrument console too is brand new, providing information like real-time data, distance to empty and more.

To be offered in a total of six colours – Rebel Red Metallic, Black, Heavy Grey Metalic, Midnight Blue Metallic, Pearl Precious White and Majestic Brown Metallic, Honda plans to launch this scooter in the second quarter of the 2019-2020 financial year, so expect deliveries to start from September 2019. Expect Honda to demand a premium of 10% over the existing Activa 125 which currently retails between INR 60,000 to INR 64,000, ex-showroom, Delhi when this scooter is launched.