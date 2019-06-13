22KYMCO Enters The Indian 2-Wheeler Industry With A Range Of New Scooters

Today, Taiwanese Company, KYMCO announced that they would be setting up a manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi, Haryana. This production facility would be built under the joint-venture between KYMCO and 22motors. The company also revealed its new logo and launched the competitive price points for its new scooters, that will be available in India from September 2019. Prices for the 22KYMCO range start from INR 90,000 (on-road, Delhi).

The manufacturing plant is said to be equipped with an annual production capacity of around 2,00,000 units and will manufacture the iFlow, Like200 and the X-Town 300i ABS for the Indian market. India was always a part of KYMCO’s list, and since then the two-wheeler maker is aggressively expanding its reach in the country with a phased expansion plan. KYMCO’s focus markets in India are New Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. The organization also intends to build a strong India dealership network with over 300 touch points, in the next 3 years.

Also Read: Greaves Cotton Launch The Ampere Zeal Electric Scooter

22KYMCO has also revealed its new electric two-wheeler scooter range, which includes the iFlow, as well as the Like200. However, the X-Town 300i ABS is a new 276cc offering from KYMCO for the Indian market, and it is placed in the premium Maxi scooter category. The prices for the iFlow start from INR 90,000, while the Like200 gets a price tag of about INR 1,30,000 and the X-Town 300i gets a price tag of INR 2,30,000 (all prices, on-road, Delhi).

Also Read: BattRE Launches The Batt:Mobile Electric Scooter In 4 Indian Cities

Speaking about the India market, Mr Allen Ko, Chairman – KYMCO, said, “For us, India is one of our most important markets and we are very excited about entering India’s thriving two-wheeler market to explore its promising market potential. With the country’s strong policy framework that encourages e-mobility in a big way, electric awareness and consumer purchase intent towards e-vehicles in India is witnessing a paradigm shift. Given the encouraging e-mobility environment here, we are certain that our unified mobility solution is sure to ‘make it big in India’. Combining KYMCO’s 55-year old legacy in the automotive world with 22Motors’ expertise in the Indian market, 22KYMCO makes for a stronger team together. We look forward to an exciting journey that will shape India’s e-mobility revolution.”

Also Read: Sahara Rolls Out A Wide Range Of Electric Vehicles For The Indian Market

Mr Parveen Kharb, CEO and Co-Founder – 22Motors added, “22KYMCO realized that there is a significant need gap in the Indian two-wheeler market since customers are increasingly opting for premium high-end scooters, but the lack of options in the product category is driving scooter consumers away. Our range of offerings ensures that we have a product for every rider type on the street. The range of Maxi scooters will fill this need gap for this set of audience. Besides this, the dialogue on the electrification of vehicles in India has picked up pace like never before and electric vehicles are the future. All our actions are focused in the direction of building a strong electric mobility ecosystem in India and our customers continue to remain at the forefront of our strategy.”