Honda 2Wheelers Inaugurates Their 1000th Dealership in the Country

The leading 2-wheeler manufacturer in the country, Honda has been crossing sales milestones every now and then. Supporting these high sales numbers is a huge number of dealerships of the brand present all across the country. How huge you ask? Well, this Japanese manufacturer has just opened its 1000th dealership in the country. This new dealership, Platinum Honda, can be found in the state of Punjab, at a place called Zirakpur (District Mohali). This 1000th Honda Exclusive Authorized Dealer is a 4S facility, providing Sales, Service, Spare Parts and the 4th ‘S’ unique to Honda which is Safety Riding Promotion. The skilled staff trained by Honda offer an unparalleled experience of best quality sales and after-sales ownership to all our valued customers. Now the brand has a total of 6000 touch points across the country, which has grown from a mere 2,700 outlets in the year of 2014.

By doing this, Honda is the ONLY company in the Indian two-wheeler industry to double its network count and inaugurate a significant 3300 new touch-points in the last 5 years (FY’18-19 vs. FY’2013-14 end). On this milestone achievement, Mr Minoru Kato – President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “I am delighted to be present here on milestone 1000th Honda dealer inauguration. Honda also fulfilled its commitment of providing 6000 network touchpoints to our valuable customers by the end of the current financial year. This landmark achievement brings Honda closer to the hearts of its customers, who have reposed their trust in the brand.”

In other news, the brand is all set to launch a premium product in the market very soon. Bookings are now open for the Honda CBR650R in India, which would be priced under INR 8 Lakh The CBR650R is a sports tourer which uses a 4-cylinder, 650 cc motor to propel the bike forward while creating a beautiful 4-pot symphony in the back. The price of the motorcycle is going to be below INR 8 Lakh. Below is an image gallery of this motorcycle for you to see, and stay tuned for more updates from the world of Honda coming your way.