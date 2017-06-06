Home News Michelin LTX Force All Terrain SUV Tyres Launched In India
Michelin LTX Force All Terrain SUV Tyres Launched In India

Michelin LTX Force All Terrain SUV Tyres Launched In India

By Suvil SusvirkarJune 6, 2017

Michelin has announced the availability of LTX Force range of all terrain SUV tyres in India. Michelin LTX Force tyres are claimed to offer durability, grip on-road and high traction off-road. The introduction of this new range in India helps the company further strengthen its product portfolio.

Michelin LTX Force uses Compact Tread Technology which takes advantage of two seemingly contradictory performances: excellent durability plus grip. The tread pattern inspired by endurance races is designed to provide a greater contact area which is designed to favour both durability and traction.

You May Like – Michelin Launches Scorcher Range Of Tyres For Harley-Davidson Motorcycles In India

June 6, 2017-Michelin-LTX-Force-All-Terrain-SUV-Tyres-Launched-In-India-600x296.jpg
Tyre Size and Vehicle Matches (Click To Expand)

Michelin claims that the LTX Force lasts up to 35%* more than its main competitors in this segment. It also ensures greater control in the event of aquaplaning, without compromising on its longevity.* On asphalt roads, Michelin LTX Force offers maximum safety in the wet with a braking distance as much as two meters shorter than its average rival in the dual-purpose tyre category**.

 

* Based on the test results conducted in 2015, certified by DEKRA Institute

** Based on the test results conducted in 2015 by TÜV SÜD Institute (Germany)

Here is the detailed image gallery:

Michelin LTX Force All Terrain SUV Tyres Launched In India
Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews
Mercedes-Benz E220d LWB India launch white side profile

Mercedes-Benz E220d LWB India Launch - Image Gallery

McLaren P1 LM - Image Gallery

Jaguar XE Sedan - Image Gallery

New 2017 Toyota Camry - Image Gallery