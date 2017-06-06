Michelin LTX Force All Terrain SUV Tyres Launched In India

Michelin has announced the availability of LTX Force range of all terrain SUV tyres in India. Michelin LTX Force tyres are claimed to offer durability, grip on-road and high traction off-road. The introduction of this new range in India helps the company further strengthen its product portfolio.

Michelin LTX Force uses Compact Tread Technology which takes advantage of two seemingly contradictory performances: excellent durability plus grip. The tread pattern inspired by endurance races is designed to provide a greater contact area which is designed to favour both durability and traction.

Michelin claims that the LTX Force lasts up to 35%* more than its main competitors in this segment. It also ensures greater control in the event of aquaplaning, without compromising on its longevity.* On asphalt roads, Michelin LTX Force offers maximum safety in the wet with a braking distance as much as two meters shorter than its average rival in the dual-purpose tyre category**.

* Based on the test results conducted in 2015, certified by DEKRA Institute

** Based on the test results conducted in 2015 by TÜV SÜD Institute (Germany)