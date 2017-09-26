Honda 2Wheelers Adds 2800 New Outlets Since FY14; Total Networks Gets 5500 Strong

Honda 2Wheelers India claims to have made the biggest and fastest network expansion in the history of Indian two-wheeler industry. Honda further added that it is the only company in the Indian two-wheeler industry to double its network count and inaugurate a significant 2,800 new touch-points in the last two and half years (Sept, FY’17-18 vs. FY’2013-14 end). With this, Honda’s total network count in India has now reached the milestone 5,500th outlet mark.

In first 14 years of establishment, Honda expanded its network to around 2,700 outlets ending FY 2013-14. In line with the segment presence and product strategy, the focus of the brand in initial phase of its network expansion was to cover urban and semi-urban demand centres. In line with its aggressive strategy for India, Honda almost doubled its network reach in the last two and half years itself. Honda has now shifted gears to rural and semi urban areas. In fact, 70% of the new touch points inaugurated have come up in rural followed by semi-urban areas.

In the current financial year FY2017-18, Honda’s plan is to add 500 new network of which nearly 300 outlets have already been inaugurated in the first six months of the fiscal.

Inaugurating the milestone 5500th new touch-point – Rudra Honda, a sub-dealer in Kachhwa Bazaar, District Mirzapur, rural Uttar Pradesh, Minoru Kato, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said that in last couple of years to meet increased demand for Honda 2wheelers, the two-wheeler brand has invested close to INR 9,500 crore in new plants multiplying Honda’s production capacity four times from 16 lakh units in 2010-11 to 64 lakh units this year. He also added that this was supported by new model launches both in motorcycles as well as scooter segment and refreshed product line-up ranging from 110cc to 1800cc engine capacity.