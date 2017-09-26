Check Out The New Audi RS4 And RS5 Carbon Edition

Audi has announced the new Carbon Edition versions of the recently reintroduced Audi RS 4 Avant and RS 5 Coupé, the latest 450PS Audi Sport stars. The new special editions, which will not be production limited, add motorsport-inspired Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) detailing, including a fully exposed CFRP roof in RS 5 versions, as part of a wider package of upgrades that further enhance the appeal of these hallmark models. The first RS 5 Carbon Edition models will arrive in the UK in December, followed by their RS 4 counterparts in March 2018.

Beyond the exposed CFRP roof which is reserved exclusively for the RS 5, both new editions incorporate a Carbon Matt Aluminium Styling Pack adding a CFRP finish for the front spoiler (and the rear in RS 5), sill extensions, a diffuser insert and interior inlays along with CFRP door mirror housings.

A matt aluminium finish for the radiator grille with its integral matt titanium quattro logo, for the window surrounds and for the front horizontal under-grille bar complement the carbon detailing, as do privacy glass and larger 20-inch ‘5-arm peak’ design alloy wheels in anthracite matt black, which replace the standard 19-inch design. The surfacing and the milled slots in the sides of the spokes in these very special aluminium wheels can only be achieved through the use of a very intensive milling process that has until now been reserved only for models in the super sports category or those designed purely for competition use. Red brake callipers – another feature of the Carbon Edition upgrade – are visible through the front wheels.

Under the sculpted bonnet of both Carbon Edition models a CFRP engine cover embellishes the six cylinder heads of the formidable new 2.9-litre biturbo TFSI with its 450PS output and mighty 600Nm torque peak – a substantial 170Nm more than its V8-powered predecessor. In these special models, the new engine breathes through an upgraded RS sport exhaust system which amplifies its soundtrack and is controllable via the standard Audi drive select adaptive dynamics system.

The Carbon Edition models also feature an upgrade to RS matrix LED headlamps capable of automatically dipping or deactivating individual lighting diodes to create corridors of light around leading or oncoming vehicles or objects, helping to increase visibility without dazzling. The RS matrix LED units also include dynamic front indicators to complement the standard dynamic rear installations.

In both versions the huge power reserves of the biturbo TFSI are unlocked by an eight-speed tiptronic transmission with optimised shift times, and supported by the reworked five-link front and all-new five-link rear RS-specific suspension they contribute to an innately responsive, precisely controlled and highly rewarding driving experience. In common with all RS models the new Avant and Coupe headliners are affixed to the road by quattro permanent all-wheel drive, and like their ‘standard’ UK specification RS 4 and RS 5 counterparts are also factory fitted with the quattro sport differential which actively distributes torque between the rear wheels to promote even greater handling adjustability.

For the most committed drivers Audi Sport also offers optional RS sport suspension with Dynamic Ride Control (DRC), ceramic brakes and dynamic steering with RS-specific tuning.

Inside, CFRP inlays continue the theme, and the deeply contoured Fine Nappa leather-upholstered RS super sport seats in black with contrast honeycomb stitching in Crescendo Red look and feel ready for whatever challenges the road presents to their occupants. The RS-specific, fully digital Audi Virtual Cockpit is a standard feature of all UK RS 4 and RS 5 models, and in tandem with the 8.3-inch high resolution screen in the centre of the dashboard displays richly detailed navigation mapping, audio listings and web-based information courtesy of the standard MMI Navigation Plus and Audi Connect Infotainment module. The embedded Audi Connect SIM includes a data package offering flat-rate, ultra-fast LTE internet connectivity in the UK and Europe-wide free of charge for three years. Smartphone-based content can also be displayed on the central monitor via the standard Audi Smartphone Interface.

Highlights from the extensive list of safety-focused features of all RS 4 and RS 5 variants include multi-collision brake assist and the Audi Side Assist blindspot warning system. Customers can enhance protection even further by choosing cost-effective option bundles including the Driver Assistance Pack – Tour and Parking Assistance Pack Advanced offering features such as Active Lane Assist, Cross Traffic Assist Rear and Turn Assist to de-stress virtually every aspect of a drive, from reversing out of a space on to a busy road to negotiating a difficult junction.