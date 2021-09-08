HMSI Commences Deliveries Of The CB200X

The affordable ADV-tourer segment in India recently welcomed a new entrant in the form of Honda CB200X. the CB200X as you might know by now, is Honda’s rugged, ADV take at its Hornet 2.0. Both the motorcycles share many similarities but the Japanese bikemaker has made sure to introduce some changes to make their approach slightly different. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has now commenced the deliveries of CB200X.

The deliveries commenced through the company’s ‘Red Wing’ dealerships and the maiden customer key handover ceremony was conducted at Faridabad Honda in Faridabad (Haryana).

Official statement

Speaking on the occasion of first delivery of CB200X, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said, “From the day it was launched, our dealer network has been receiving inquiries especially from new-age customers. As the situation is getting normal and people are moving out for work and leisure trips, they are looking for the machine which meets all their expectations. With Honda’s CB legacy, the all-new CB200X proves to be the best partner for both a busy weekday city commute as well as short weekend relaxed rides.”

Looks

Attractive design elements like sharply designed LED headlamps, golden USD forks, X-shaped tail lamps have been carried over from the Hornet 2.0 but to make it look more rugged, Honda has thrown in some extra bits. They include a tall visor, front turn indicators mounted on the knuckle guards and underbelly protection. Another similarity that both the motorcycles share is the negative LCD display that gets five levels of adjustable brightness.

Riding dynamics

Honda has also tweaked the overall riding dynamics to better suit the character of the CB200X. It gets a more upright handlebar setup accompanied by centralised footpegs that are slightly more forward set as compared to the Hornet 2.0. It is around 5 kg heavier than the Hornet 2.0 ad tips the scale at 147kg. You would expect it to have better ground clearance than its road-biased counterpart but that is not the case. It is the same as the Hornet 2.0 and stands at 167mm. Seat height is 810mm, while the fuel tank capacity is the same 12-litres as the Hornet 2.0. However, to make it more capable off the road, it gets dual-purpose tyres at both ends.

Specs

At the heart of the Honda ADV sits a 184 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This powertrain develops 17 hp of maximum power, backed by 16 Nm of torque. The engine comes married to a 5-speed gearbox.

Also read: Honda CB200X Vs Hornet 2.0: Differences Explained

Pricing and colour options

The CB200X is priced at 1,44,500 (ex-showroom) and comes in 3 colours: Pearl Nightstar Black, Matte Selene Silver Metallic, Sports Red.