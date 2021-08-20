Honda CB200X Vs Hornet 2.0: Differences Explained

Honda two-wheelers India launched the CB200X at INR 1.44 Lakh. Based on the Hornet 2.0, this ‘pseudo-ADV’ also gets some additional bits to make it differentiate from its naked counterpart but they are all majorly cosmetic upgrades. Honda received a little backfire on social media regarding the pricing of the CB200X and also for the fact that it came out as a missed opportunity for the Japanese bikemaker to carve out a decent and capable ADV. So how different are these two machines? Let us take a detailed look.

Similarities

Let us get done with the similarities first because there are quite a few. Both the motorcycles make do with the same 184 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This powertrain develops 17 hp of maximum power, backed by 16 Nm of torque.

The engine comes married to a 5-speed gearbox. Moreover, Honda made no change in the cycle parts as well so the CB200X makes do with the same underpinnings, suspension setup and braking equipment as well. While we were hoping that Honda would increase the suspension travel to make it more capable off the road, the company decided to stick with the same setup found on the Hornet 2.0. The CB200X also utilizes the same tyre setup at both ends, which are 17-inch units. It also gets the same negative LCD display.

Differences

Bodywork

Honda has majorly focused on the cosmetic department to make the CB200X look more rugged as compared to the Hornet 2.0. It gets CB500X inspired bodywork and tank shrouds that make it look a bit bulkier than the Hornet. It is also being offered in different colour schemes that include Pearl Nightstar Black, Matte Selene Silver Metallic and Sports Red.

Tall visor

The CB200X is primarily targeted at those people who want to take long highway jaunts with ease. For additional wind resistance over the Hornet, Honda has included a tall visor that seamlessly merges with the headlamp unit. It should provide better wind protection than its naked counterpart.

Riding ergonomics

Although the riding position of the Hornet 2.0 is nothing to complain about, Honda has tweaked the riding ergonomics of the CB200X to make it even more comfortable. It gets a more upright handlebar setup accompanied by centralised footpegs that are slightly more forward set as compared to the Hornet 2.0. You would expect it to have better ground clearance than its road-biased counterpart but that is not the case. It is the same as the Hornet 2.0 and stands at 167mm. Seat height is 810mm, while the fuel tank capacity is the same 12-litres as the Hornet 2.0.

Knuckle guards

With the same amount of suspension travel and ground clearance as the Hornet 2.0, you won’t be willing to take the CB200X for some trail hunting. But if you still decide to do so, Honda has included a pair of knuckle guards with indicators neatly integrated into them.

Bash plate

The rugged character of the CB200X is further accentuated by the inclusion of an engine bash plate. It should provide some amount of protection to the underpinnings of the motorcycle.

Tyres

The only mechanical bit that has changed in the CB200X is the tyres. While the Hornet 2.0 makes do with road-biased stickier rubber, its adventurous sibling gets dual-purpose tyres. The tyres are the only thing in the CB200X that should provide it with some extra off-road credentials.

Added weight

All the additional bits mentioned here have resulted in a slight increase in CB200X’s overall weight. It is around 5 kg heavier than the Hornet 2.0 ad tips the scale at 147kg.

At least on paper, the CB200X comes off as a Hornet 2.0 with an ADV bodykit slapped on top of it and we don’t expect it to change drastically once we get to ride it. The CB200X commands over INR 10K more than the Hornet 2.0. It is up to you to decide whether it’s worth the additional moolah or not.