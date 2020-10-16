Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum Launched at INR 60,950

Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Pleasure+ Platinum. The festive season is just around the corner and it is that time of the year when we will witness many new product launches from manufacturers. The new Pleasure+ Platinum comes in quick succession after the recent launch of the Maestro Edge 125 Stealth. Thus, highlighting the Company’s focus on further expanding its presence in the scooter segment and delighting the customers with its premium and youthful portfolio.

More details

New Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum Black Edition is detailed in a dual-tone colour scheme. It gets black/brown seats, brown plastic panels and footboard in a similar colour accentuated by a black body paint.

Pricing and changes

The new scooter will be available at all Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at an attractive price of Rs. 60,950/ (Ex-Showroom, Delhi). The Pleasure+ Platinum, is available in a new Matt Black colour scheme which is combined with brown inner panels which imparts a luxurious look to the design. The chrome additions including Mirrors, Muffler Protector, Handle Bar ends and Fender Stripe further enhance its retro style and relays the brand trust of quality. The Pleasure+ Platinum also comes with Low Fuel indicator feature, a seat backrest for added comfort, a dual-tone seat with Platinum hot stamping, white rim tape and premium 3D Logo badging, which enhances the aesthetic appeal of the scooter.

Official statement

Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales & Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The iconic Pleasure brand enjoys a strong connect with the customers. The new Pleasure+ Platinum with its enhanced design elements is surely going to strengthen our scooter portfolio and provide a perfect combination of riding comfort with style.”

Specifications

The Pleasure+ Platinum comes with a 110cc BS-VI Compliant Programmed Fuel Injection engine with ‘XSens Technology’ (Eight Sensors) – delivering a power output of 8 BHP @ 7000 RPM and torque-on-demand of 8.7 NM @ 5500 RPM. The Pleasure+ Platinum gives 10% higher fuel efficiency, with better performance and up to 10% faster acceleration. Speaking about features on offer, similar features are on offer, as seen on the regular variants with USB charging ports, LED under-seat storage lighting, side stand indicator and integrated braking system along with alloy wheels fitted with tubeless tyres.

Hero Glamour Blaze

Hero Motocorp recently launched a new special edition of the popular Glamour motorcycle – the Glamour Blaze. The Glamour, even in its standard trim, is an attractive-looking commuter and is loaded with modern-day tech which makes it a better proposition than most of its rivals. With this new Blaze edition on offer, Hero is eyeing at making a mark in an extremely popular segment which will probably see a spike in the coming days, now that the festive season is nearing.

In-line with the DNA of Glamour brand – the new motorcycle provides performance, comfort and style, now in a new Matt Vernier Grey Color. Glamour Blaze will be available at Hero MotoCorp showrooms across the country at an attractive price of Rs 72,200/-. The new Glamour Blaze is powered by 125cc BS-VI engine with XSens Programmed Fuel Injection. The engine produces a power output of 10.7 BHP @ 7500 RPM and torque of 10.6 Nm @ 6000 RPM. Another cool gimmick up its sleeve is low-speed crawling which comes in handy while battling the traffic.