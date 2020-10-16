Toyota Kirloskar Motor Announces Special Offer For Salaried Customers

After a lot of action throughout the year, the festive season has finally arrived. Customers are actively participating in the recovery of automotive sales. To give a boost to the demand, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced special offers for salaried customers, with benefits for employees of both government as well as private organizations.

Toyota’s ‘Special Offers’ are focused on offering aspiring customers, a chance to own their dream Toyota car through easy buying & finance options, thus providing a safe way of travel for themselves and their families. Moreover, interested customers opting for this scheme will also be able to avail of Toyota’s unique 3 Month EMI Holiday offer.

In the recently announced Government cash package scheme, employees will be able to claim cash reimbursement equivalent of LTC/LTA comprising Leave encashment & LTA/LTC fare and the same shall be allowed exemption on the lines of existing income tax exemption available to LTC/LTA, by spending a higher amount on goods & services attracting a GST of 12% & above.

Salaried customers can combine these special Toyota festive offers with the ‘Special Cash Package’ recently announced by the Ministry of Finance to lower the initial burden of purchase and make all car purchases easy. In the case of Govt employees, the Special Festival Advance that has been announced by the Government, will help them avail the interest-free advance of Rs 10,000. Customers may use this amount to make the booking payments for a range of Toyota vehicles including the recently launched- Toyota Urban Cruiser and other B segment models like Toyota Glanza and Toyota Yaris.

Besides all these exclusive offers, customers can also gain from various ‘flexible EMI options’ through various finance partners. The flexible EMI option also comes with attractive benefits like a low rate of interest and extended loan tenure of seven years (subject to necessary conditions).

Commenting on the special initiative, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, “The festive season is the time when many customers make big purchase decisions such as buying a new car. It is also the time they look for schemes that give them flexibility and ease of payment besides special offers that provide a price advantage. At Toyota, we always look for ways to enable that big purchase decision with attractive offers for different segments of buyers. Current times, call for safer travel options and this special offer is one such measure exclusively curated to cater to the mobility needs of our salaried customers, so that they can fulfill their aspiration of owning a Toyota. The offer has been provided across a range of vehicles so that the customers can opt for a vehicle of their choice, including our most recent launch- the Urban Cruiser, Toyota’s youngest urban SUV. This unique initiative by the Government will provide a good opportunity for interested buyers to look at a safe and trendy way of traveling. With this new offer from our side, we look forward to welcoming more customers to the Toyota family. We also take this opportunity to thank & appreciate the Government of India for the initiatives taken which will further push consumption as well as foster positive sentiments in the market,” he concluded.