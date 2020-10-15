(Video) Land Rover Defender First Impressions: Big, Bad, Beastly!

Land Rover India today launched the Defender SUV in India. The Defender is an iconic SUV and has a rich legacy to bank on. The company itself claims that it is the toughest Land Rover ever made. That is a huge compliment for the vehicle because every car enthusiast knows that Land Rovers are built like tanks. The Defender is renowned for its off-road prowess and when Land Rover invited us to spend some quality time with it, we couldn’t have been more excited!

Pricing

Though we didn’t get to take it out for a drive, we do believe that it will stand up to its expectations. The prices for the Land Rover Defender start at INR 73.98 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the Defender 90 variant and max out at INR 90.46 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Defender 110 HSE.

Specifications

Retailed in Base, S, SE, HSE and First Edition trims, the Land Rover Defender has a bootspace of 1,075 litres behind the second-row and up to 2,380 litres when the second row is folded down. The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with ZF eight-speed automatic, producing 292 bhp of max power and 400 Nm of peak torque. A 3.0-litre hybrid engine is expected here at a later date but the diesel engine available in other markets is unlikely. There is a three-door version as well as a five-door, long-wheelbase version of the SUV to choose from – there are five variants in all.

Off-road capabilities

It has a max payload of 900 kilos and a massive wading depth of 900 mm along with a completely updated Terrain Response 2 system and air suspension. The all-new Land Rover Defender has an approach angle of 38 degrees, departure angle of 40 degrees and break-over of 28 degrees. Adaptive Dynamics is available with Electronic Air Suspension, allowing customers to fine-tune the driving characteristics. The system’s adaptive dampers monitor body movements up to 500 times per second and respond almost instantaneously to optimise control and comfort.

Interior

While it is highly capable off the road, Land Rover has also included a host of features to make the long highway drives a bliss. The feature list includes 360-degree Surround Camera, Wade Sensing, Electronic Air Suspension (Standard on 110), Smartphone Pack, Connected Navigation Pro, Off-Road tyres, Centre Console with refrigerated compartment (optional), among other things.

Inside the cabin, the new Defender will come packed with a 10-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with heads up display on the top-spec First Edition variant. The SUV also gets connected car tech, a Meridian audio system, electrically adjustable and heated front seats, 360 degree surround camera and LED headlights. The Defender also comes with grained leather and woven textile seats and rubber mats for easy washing experience after a dirty off-road trip.