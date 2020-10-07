Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition Launched

The festive season is here and so are special editions of two and four-wheelers. In order to offer something special to the customer and also improve sales, these editions stand out from standard versions in terms of appearance, features, etc. Hero Motocorp has joined the party by dishing out the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition, a sportier version of its flagship scooter.

The Maestro Edge 125 Stealth will be available at a price of Rs 72,950 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi) at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country. The scooter’s design has been enhanced by fresh contemporary parametric patterns, sharp accents and an exclusive Matt Grey theme with crest badging. The premium ‘Stealth’ crest badging, Carbon Fiber Textured Strips, White Accents, and tone-on-tone stripes provide the new scooter with a contemporary and youthful look.

Powering this scooter is a 125cc BS-VI Compliant Programmed Fuel Injection engine with ‘XSens Technology’ – delivering a power output of 9 BHP @ 7000 RPM and torque-on-demand of 10.4 NM @ 5500 RPM. Commenting on this introduction, Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales & Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, “We are glad to kick-off our festive campaign with the new Maestro Edge 125 Stealth, which is a stand-out product in the category. Our scooter brand Maestro Edge remains highly-popular with the customers and this new addition will add to the brand’s appeal. We have lined up several new product launches in the coming weeks that will reinvigorate the market with their youthful, premium and tech-focused persona.”

If you’d like a 110cc version of the Maestro, it is available too. It is powered by a BS6 110.9 cc engine that puts out 8 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 9 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The BS6 Maestro also gets fuel injection now and it is expected to have enhanced fuel efficiency and improved performance. It also gets Hero’s xSens technology which includes a total of nine sensors like vehicle speed sensor, bank angle sensor, engine oil temperature sensor, and throttle position sensor. These sensors, according to Hero MotoCorp, offer better pick-up and improved fuel-economy as compared to the BS4 model. The scooter gets a CVT transmission. The front uses a 12-inch alloy wheel with telescopic suspension whereas the rear wheel is a 10-inch diamond-cut alloy. The Maestro asks for INR 60,950 for the base variant.