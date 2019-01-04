Hero Motosports Team Rally Is Ready For The Dakar 2019 & All Its Challenges

For the third time in a row now, Hero MotoCorp’s motorsport wing- Hero Motosport Team Rally will be participating in the legendary Dakar Rally. A team of three skilled riders will take the challenge head-on. Participating in the team is the most experienced Indian Dakar participant, CS Santosh, Portuguese star Joaquim Rodrigues, and ‘Best Rookie of the Dakar 2018’, Oriol Mena. Having earned a Top-15 finish in 2017, the Team successfully secured a Top-10 finish in 2018. With a great 2018 season, the Team is revving towards Dakar 2019 and looking forward to yet another positive campaign. All three riders will ride the Hero 450RR rally bike.

About participating in the world’s toughest racing event, Dr Markus Braunsperger, Chief Technology Officer, Hero MotoCorp and Head of Hero MotoSports said, “We are enthusiastic and absolutely ready for Dakar 2019. Looking at this high-octane event, which is expected to be even tougher than last year, our focus remains on finishing the Rally. This year has been very good for the team in terms of preparations and training as it has participated in events across the globe and delivered strong finishes. We aim to ride that momentum in the upcoming Dakar Rally in January.”

Also Read: New-gen Hero Karizma With Sharper Styling Could Arrive In 2019

In its 41 st edition, the 2019 Dakar Rally will take the convoy of participants on a 5,000-kilometre coil around Peru, starting and finishing in Lima, from January 6-17, 2019. There will be a total of 3,000 kilometres of racing, divided between 10 special stages, where 70% of the terrain will be covered in sand. We wish the riders all the very best and a safe campaign.

Also Read: Upcoming Cars In India