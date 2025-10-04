Hero MotoCorp Leads September 2025 Two-Wheeler Sales Amid Festive Surge

Overview
- Hero MotoCorp reclaims No.1 spot with 6.87 lakh units sold.
- Honda and TVS keep pace with over 5 lakh sales each.
- Royal Enfield records its best-ever monthly sales.
- Festive demand and GST price cuts fuel industry-wide growth.
Introduction
September 2025 turned out to be a blockbuster month for India’s two-wheeler industry. With festive cheer in the air and revised GST rates making bikes and scooters more affordable, almost every brand saw numbers shoot up. From Hero MotoCorp reclaiming the crown to Royal Enfield hitting a historic milestone, the market had plenty to celebrate.
Hero MotoCorp: Back Where It Belongs
Hero roared back to the top with 6,87,220 two-wheelers sold in September, marking an 8% rise over last year. This wasn’t just about monthly numbers though – Hero also became the first manufacturer to cross 125 million two-wheelers produced, a staggering achievement in itself. Footfalls in showrooms doubled compared to last year’s festive season, and exports were at an all-time high with nearly 40,000 units shipped – a 95% jump.
Honda: Strong and Steady
Honda stayed solid with 5,68,164 units sold, including over 62,000 exports. Month-on-month, that’s a healthy 6% growth. More importantly, its half-yearly tally (April–September) stands close to 30 lakh units, underlining Honda’s consistent pull in both cities and towns.
TVS: Riding High on EVs
TVS sold 5,23,923 units, posting an 11% year-on-year rise. Domestic demand alone stood at over 4.1 lakh units, growing 12% YoY. Its EV lineup — led by the iQube and new Orbiter — is also on fire, clocking 31,266 units, keeping TVS firmly at the top of India’s electric two-wheeler charts for the sixth month straight.
Bajaj: Balanced Growth Story
Bajaj Auto moved 4,30,853 units, an 8% rise YoY. Domestic sales touched 2.73 lakh while exports contributed 1.57 lakh units, showing Bajaj’s balanced play at home and abroad.
Royal Enfield & Suzuki: Big Milestones
Royal Enfield stole headlines with 1,24,328 motorcycles sold – its best-ever monthly sales – a massive 43% growth. Suzuki wasn’t far behind, selling 1,23,550 units, up 25% YoY. Domestic growth was spectacular at 37%, though exports dipped slightly.
Conclusion
September 2025 proved that India’s two-wheeler story is alive and thriving. Hero reclaimed leadership, Honda and TVS kept the pressure on, Bajaj maintained steady growth, and Royal Enfield created history. With festive demand expected to rise further in October, the industry looks set for an even stronger finish to the year.