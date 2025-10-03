Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Brews Heritage with Limited-Edition Yezdi Coffee

Overview
- Jawa Yezdi teams up with Levista to launch premium single-origin coffee.
- Unveiled during the Nomads Brewscape ride in Coorg on World Coffee Day.
- Two special blends crafted from Mysore and Coorg’s finest beans.
- Strengthens the brand’s unique bond between riding and lifestyle experiences.
Introduction
For Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, building a brand has always gone beyond engineering motorcycles. It’s about culture, nostalgia, and creating experiences that bring people together. On World Coffee Day 2025, the company brewed up something truly different — Yezdi Coffee, a premium, limited-edition offering created in partnership with Levista Coffee. The launch wasn’t just about unveiling a product but about celebrating community, heritage, and the spirit of exploration.
A Ride into Coffee Country
To mark the occasion, Jawa Yezdi brought back its iconic Nomads riding program, this time called Roots to Routes. The experience itself felt like a story in motion:
- Starting point: Mysore — where the Jawa journey began decades ago.
- End point: Madikeri, Coorg — home to India’s most authentic coffee.
- Experience: Riders, media, and enthusiasts explored the all-new 2025 Yezdi Roadster while immersing themselves in Coorg’s coffee traditions.
The ride wasn’t just about motorcycles — it was about reliving heritage and weaving new memories.
The Coffee – Crafted for Riders
The Yezdi x Levista Coffee Pack has been designed to appeal to riders who often share a love for strong, soulful coffee. It includes:
- Single-Origin 100% Arabica
- Medium roast, made from Mysore Nuggets Extra Bold beans.
- Smooth chocolate, caramel, toasted nut notes, with a hint of citrus.
- Arabica + Robusta Blend
- Medium roast, aromatic and full-bodied.
- Silky texture with bold depth for a rich finish.
Available at ₹1,999, the pack is open for pre-booking on Jawa Yezdi’s official website.
More Than Machines
Since its comeback in 2018, Jawa Yezdi has constantly shown that it’s not just about selling motorcycles. The brand has shaped a lifestyle through:
- Nomads rides in Ladakh, Northeast India, Punjab and beyond.
- Partnerships with music festivals, surfing events, and street art.
- Associations with the Army, reinforcing values of courage and camaraderie.
This latest coffee collaboration adds another chapter to that story — blending taste, travel, and tradition.
Conclusion
With the launch of Yezdi Coffee, Jawa Yezdi has once again proved it’s more than a motorcycle brand. It’s about journeys, conversations, and communities — whether on the road or over a cup of coffee. For enthusiasts, the brew is not just about flavor but about celebrating a lifestyle built on exploration and heritage.