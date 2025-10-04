Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Celebrates 8 Years of Road Safety Education in Karnal, Haryana

Overview
- Honda marks 8 successful years of its Traffic Training Park in Karnal.
- More than 1 lakh residents trained in safe road behaviour.
- Event attended by District Education Officer and local students.
- Initiative aligns with Honda’s global goal of zero road fatalities by 2050.
A Milestone in Road Safety Education
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has completed eight years of spreading road safety awareness through its Traffic Training Park in Karnal, Haryana. Since opening in October 2017, the park has educated over one lakh people — from school students and college youth to daily commuters — on the importance of safe and responsible road behaviour.
The anniversary celebration was attended by Ms. Sudesh Thukral, District Education Officer, Karnal, along with students from C.S. International School, who enthusiastically took part in various safety activities.
The event included:
- A Safety Riding Theory Session on the basics of road discipline
- A quiz competition to make learning more engaging
- A cake-cutting ceremony to mark the 8-year milestone
A Learning Hub Where age is no barrier
Set up in collaboration with the Karnal Traffic Police, the park serves as a dynamic learning space where participants receive hands-on road safety lessons.
HMSI’s expert trainers regularly organize sessions for different groups:
- School Students: Pedestrian and bicycle safety
- College Youth: Two-wheeler riding awareness and traffic rules
- Commuters: Defensive riding and safe driving habits
The aim is simple — to make road safety a habit, not a rule.
Commitment Beyond Karnal
The Karnal initiative is part of HMSI’s nationwide effort to make Indian roads safer. The company follows Honda’s global vision of achieving zero traffic collision fatalities by 2050.
In India, HMSI’s road safety programs have already reached over 10 million people through:
- 10 adopted Traffic Training Parks across major cities
- 6 Safety Driving Education Centres (SDECs) for advanced rider training
- Pre-Delivery Safety Advice (PDSA) at dealerships before every new vehicle delivery
- Virtual Riding Simulators to help riders practice risk prediction in a safe environment
Each activity reflects Honda’s belief that education is the foundation of safe mobility.
E-Gurukul: Digital Road Safety Learning
To take safety learning beyond physical parks, HMSI launched E-Gurukul, a digital platform that teaches road safety through fun, interactive lessons.
Key highlights:
- Designed for ages 5 to 18 years, divided into three learning levels
- Available in six languages – Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam
- Offers live or downloadable modules for easy access anywhere
- Empowers students, teachers, and dealers to promote safe road practices
Visit: egurukul.honda.hmsi.in
Schools can join the program by writing to [email protected]
Building a Safer Tomorrow
HMSI’s eight-year journey in Karnal is more than just a milestone — it’s a testament to Honda’s long-term commitment to safety education. Through physical training, digital learning, and community involvement, HMSI continues to create awareness and build a culture of responsible road behaviour.
By nurturing road discipline today, Honda is paving the way for a safer and more responsible India tomorrow.