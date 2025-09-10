Mercedes GLC EV Debuts With a Massive 713km Range

Quick Highlights
- New MB.EA platform with 800V architecture
- Two versions: 374hp RWD and 489hp AWD
- 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen dominates the cabin
- Claimed 713km WLTP range; India launch in 2027
Introduction
Mercedes-Benz has finally pulled the wraps off the all-electric GLC SUV at the Munich Motor Show, and this one’s a big deal. Not only does it carry the brand’s new-age EV design language, but it also claims a 713km range on a single charge. To put it simply, that’s a figure that could change the game in the luxury EV space. The GLC EV is being positioned directly against BMW’s upcoming iX3, and the rivalry already looks intense.
Powertrain & Charging
The GLC EV is built on Mercedes’ brand-new MB.EA platform, which is designed exclusively for EVs. What’s interesting here is the 800V electrical architecture—that means faster charging and better efficiency right from the get-go.
Buyers abroad will get two choices:
- GLC 300+ – rear-wheel-drive, single motor, 374hp.
- GLC 400 4Matic – all-wheel-drive, dual motor, 489hp, top speed of 210kph.
Both versions come with a 94kWh battery pack. On a DC fast charger, you can go from 10–80 percent in just 24 minutes. If you’re pressed for time, a 10-minute top-up gives you over 300km of range—enough to get from Delhi to Jaipur without breaking a sweat. The AWD model is the headline grabber with its 713km WLTP figure, which is among the best in this class.
Design & Aerodynamics
At first glance, the GLC EV doesn’t try to hide its futuristic intent. The front grille is dominated with 942 backlit dots, framing a glowing three-pointed star that immediately draws attention. The headlights have star-shaped DRLs, and the rear light bar uses the same motif, tying the design together.
A sloping roofline gives it that sporty SUV-coupe vibe, while a subtle spoiler improves aerodynamics. Mercedes also claims a drag coefficient of just 0.26, which is impressive for a car of this size. Standard wheels are 20 inches, but you can spec 21s if you prefer a bolder stance.
Cabin & Features
Hop in, and you can’t miss the biggest highlight—the 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen. It stretches across the entire dashboard, integrating the driver’s display, central infotainment, and passenger screen into one massive unit.
This system runs the latest version of MBUX, which looks cleaner and even gets a built-in AI assistant. Interestingly, But here’s the interesting twist — while most carmakers are busy chasing “all-touch everything” in the name of modernisation, Mercedes has quietly taken a step back. The GLC EV brings back good old physical buttons and rotary knobs on the steering wheel and centre console.That’s a small but important detail, especially since many EV owners have complained about touch-only controls being fiddly.
Key Specs Snapshot
|Variant
|Layout
|Power
|Range (WLTP)
|Battery
|Fast Charging (10–80%)
|GLC 300+ RWD
|Single motor
|374hp
|~650km*
|94kWh
|24 min
|GLC 400 AWD
|Dual motor
|489hp
|713km
|94kWh
|24 min
*Estimate, official figure pending
Indian Launch Plans
Global markets will get the GLC EV in 2025, but Indian buyers will need to wait a little longer. Mercedes has confirmed that the SUV will be launched here only in 2027. By then, rivals like the BMW iX3 and Audi’s Q4 e-tron will already be around, making this an exciting space to watch.
Conclusion
The GLC EV feels like a complete package—luxury, performance, range, and technology, all rolled into one SUV. The 713km claim is the real talking point, but equally impressive is the way Mercedes has blended style and practicality. When it does come to India in 2027, the GLC EV won’t just be another electric SUV; it could very well redefine what buyers expect in the premium EV segment.