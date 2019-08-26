Hero Electric Launches All-New Dash Electric Scooter At INR 62,000

Hero Electric has launched its new electric scooter – The Dash, at a starting price of INR 62,000. It is powered by a 48v, 28 Ah Li-Ion battery which is fast-charging enabled and can be recharged in about 4 hours. With a full charge, the new Dash can go for 60 km per charge. Keeping in mind the Indian driving conditions, the Dash offers 145mm of ground clearance and comes fitted with LED DRLs, LED headlights, a digital instrument cluster, USB mobile charging port, tubeless tyres, dual-tone body colour and graphics, and remote boot opening mechanism.

Hero Electric also showcased its latest extended range offerings, Optima ER and Nyx ER during the event. Both the all-electric scooters come equipped with dual Li-Ion battery with a total range of 110 kms & 100 kms per charge respectively, trying to address the range anxiety associated with electric scooters. Hero Electric claims that with their electric two-wheelers, heavy daily travellers using ICE bikes and scooters today can save more than INR 1,00,000 in 2 years by switching to any e-scooter from the Hero Electric ERrange.

In sync with the government’s vision to promote and foster the adoption of electric mobility in India, HeroElectric aims to invest in R&D to introduce technologically advanced products that India needs in order to make the switch from ICE vehicles. Going forward, all high-speed products from Hero Electric will also be eligible for FAME II benefits and coupled with the lowered GST rates on batteries and chargers, products from Hero Electric will only get more attractive and affordable. The company plans to take the 615 touchpoints presently to 1000 by the end of 2020 and make the brand accessible even in the most interior parts of the country. The company has aggressive investment plans in the next three years to ramp up production capacity of its electric scooters to 5 lakh units annually.

Commenting on the occasion Mr Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric India said, “Hero Electric is determined to deliver the best of electric two-wheeler mobility options to eco-conscious customers who prefer smarter mobility solutions. The all-new Dash is our latest and most lucrative offering that offers style, practicality, performance with a powerful Li-Ion battery that is portable and reliable, and I am certain this will appeal to people of all age groups. As always, we will continue to bring in new and better products and are always listening to customer feedback.”