MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 To Be Launched In India On August 29th

Touring motorcycles are more about functionality than appearance. But if you’re MV Agusta, you’ve got to stay true to the reputation of giving the World motorcycles which are probably designed by the God of motorcycling himself. Available in India too, courtesy of Kinetic Motoroyale, the MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 will be launched in India on the 29th of August, 2019.

With looks which could make even adventure motorcycling locations pause their business and stare, for India, the Turismo Veloce 800 will in all probability be offered in the base trim. Other options available internationally include, a Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso with semi-active suspension, heated grips and a concealed GPS sensor. Then there’s the Lusso SCS, which gets a transparent cover for its smart clutch system that allows the rider a choice of either using the clutch in the traditional way, through the lever on the handlebar or leave the operation to the automatic system. Then, there’s an RC variant which is limited to 250 units and gets you special livery, a carbon fibre fender, and wheels which are the same as the F4 in addition to all the above.

Coming back to the base variant which is what India will most probably get, it is powered by a 798cc. three-cylinder which cranks out 110 HP at 11,500 rpm and 83 Nm at 7,600 rpm. However, the motor is tuned so that 90% of all the newtons are available at as low as 3,800 rpm. The bike tips the scales at 191 kilos (Dry). The same unsullied motor as the one which powers the MV Agusta F3 and the Brutale 800, fitted on the Turismo Veloce 800, it makes it the only tourer to come fitted with an engine that has a counter-rotating crankshaft. Top Speed? 230 km/h.

Paired with the motor is a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch, ride-by-wire throttle, an 8-level traction control system, four riding modes (Sport, Rain, Touring, Custom) and because they are MV Agusta, they’ve fitted this thing with a bi-directional quickshifter! There’s a Bosch ABS system which allows 9 different settings and has been paired with a rear-wheel lift-mitigation system. Suspension duties are handled by a Marzocchi-sourced, manually-adjustable USD fork and a rear monoshock. Fuel tank capacity stands at 22-litres. Expect this F4 for the outdoors to be priced at a premium. Our guess is around INR 20 lakh. Does it get spoke-type wheels? No. The motorcycle will be launched at MV Agusta’s new outlet for Mumbai at Plot N. 48, Sector 1, Shiravane, Nerul, Juinagar Station Road, Navi Mumbai.