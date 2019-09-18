Hero Cycles Partners With Yamaha Motor Company For India’s First Centre Motor E-Cycle

India’s Hero Cycles has partnered with Japan’s Yamaha Motor Company to launch the Lectro EHX20. India’s first Center Motor E-Cycle, it promises to revolutionize the adventure e-bicycling experience landscape in India. The premium product is the first outcome of the three-way strategic partnership initiated last year between Hero Cycles Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. The alliance brought together by Mitsui & Co., Ltd., is aimed at creating technologically superior high-performance products through collaboration between Hero Cycles’ and Yamaha Motor’s electric drive units, with go-to-market sales, distribution & marketing support by Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

The product is aimed at the small yet growing community of adventure lovers and mountain cyclists. All the E-Cycles currently available in the Indian market operate on rear hub motors used mostly for commuting on flat surfaces such as city commuting. However, Lectro EHX20 powered by Yamaha comes with a Center Motor positioned directly between the pedals. This positioning and technology improves the performance of the Cycle immensely and makes it suitable for adventure sports and steep incline riding. While the motor was imported from Yamaha’s electric drive unit, the E-Cycle was manufactured at Hero Cycles’ Ghaziabad unit.

The Lectro EHX20 is Centre Motor powered Pedal Assist Cycle which runs on a combination of manual pedalling with battery assist. Powered by triple sensor technology of torque sensor, speed sensor and crank sensor, the E-Cycle gives a sharp pedalling response/ assist and improved power support at a higher cadence. A strong braking system adds to its safety and control. The E-Cycle can run up to 60-70 kms on a charge time of 3.5 hours.

During the launch of this new product, Mr Pankaj M Munjal, Chairman and Managing Director, HMC, a Hero Motors Company, said, “We are proud to unveil Lectro EHX20 powered by Yamaha, the first collaborative product between Hero Cycles and Yamaha Motor. It is the first branded E-Cycle which is driven by a Center Motor and resultantly delivers a high-performance experience suitable for extreme adventure sports. With promising days ahead for the E-Cycle market, we hope to deliver more such path-breaking products for different sections of the Indian audience in the future.”