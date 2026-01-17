Tata Tiago EV Facelift Spotted Testing: New Design, Bigger Screen and Fresh Features Coming Soon

The Tata Tiago EV has become one of those cars people trust without thinking too much about it. It is the EV that many buyers opt for when they want to try out electric driving for the very first time without breaking the bank. Now, new spy shots have come in to suggest that Tata is preparing to give the Tiago EV a facelift, and while it is not a dramatic change, it looks like a thoughtful one.
The test car was spied wearing heavy camouflage, but there were still a few updates that were easy to spot. The front end appears to be revised, with some changes on the headlamps and bumpers. The rear bumper and tail-lamps look different as well, suggesting a slightly sharper design. The car was riding on a new set of wheels which could be a small but welcome visual upgrade. Tata is also likely to introduce new exterior colours to the Tiago EV, possibly brighter and more playful, to keep the Tiago EV feeling fresh in a growing EV market.
Inside the cabin, the changes are expected to be more noticeable. Tata has been steadily refreshing cabin designs across its recent launches and the Tiago EV facelift is likely to follow the same approach.
Expected interior updates include
- A larger touchscreen infotainment system
- A redesigned digital instrument panel
- A new two-spoke steering wheel similar to newer Tata models
- Improved materials and clean dashboard layout
The feature list is also expected to increase. Equipment already seen on Tata’s recent models could make their way into the Tiago EV, making the cabin feel modern and better finished. These updates should help to improve day to day comfort and overall appeal, especially for younger buyers and city users.
On the mechanical side, Tata isn’t expected to change too much, and it’s not a bad thing. The present configuration has been found to be reliable and ideal for urban use.
What is likely to remain constant
- Battery pack capacity options of 19.2kWh and 24kWh
- Claimed range of around 315km
- Smooth and easy driving experience with a focus on city use
By keeping the hardware unchanged, Tata can focus on better design and features without increasing costs too much. This should help the Tiago EV retain its position as the brand’s most affordable electric car.