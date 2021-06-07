Here’s What We Can Expect From The Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 (V201)

It has been 10 years since Mahindra first launched the XUV500 in our market and the SUV has proven its might over and over again. When it was first launched, it delivered punches well above its weight. It is now being reported that Mahindra could soon discontinue the existing XUV500 to make way for the upcoming XUV700. The XUV500 is expected to make a comeback sometime around 2023-2024 because obviously, the homegrown carmaker cannot just drop such an important moniker altogether.

Positioning

The XUV500 will slot below the upcoming XUV700, as the moniker suggests. The XUV700 is going to be more premium as compared to the XUV500 and is expected to be bigger in dimensions as well.

Unlike the existing model, the upcoming XUV500 will be a five-seater mid-size SUV to compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks and the likes. Mahindra, in all probability, will also reduce the overall dimensions. The current Mahindra XUV500 is 4,585 mm long and the second generation will be 4.2-4.3 metres in length.

Platform

The existing Mahindra XUV300 is based on Ssangyong Tivoli’s platform and the same underpinnings could be deployed under the next-gen XUV500’s bodywork as well. The XUV300 has proven its mettle when it comes to overall driving dynamics and the same can also be expected from the next-gen XUV500. If it indeed turns out to be as driver-friendly as its smaller sibling, it could be a riot in its segment.

Powertrain options

Before Mahindra confirmed the existence of the XUV700, it was being assumed that the next-gen XUV500 will borrow its powertrains from the all-new Thar. But now that it has been made official that the XUV700 will slot itself above the XUV500, Mahindra is obviously going to save the potent powertrains of the Thar for the XUV700.

The XUV500, on the other hand, is going to utilize a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, similar to what it offers with the XUV300. The 1.2-litre petrol engine makes 109bhp & 200Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine makes 115bhp & 300Nm of torque. The engines are already powerful when compared to the Creta as well. However, we expect Mahindra to tune up the engines to produce more power, just to add an extra flare.

Features

The XUV500 has always been a feature-loaded car and we don’t expect it to change in that regard. We can expect it to pack Dual-zone AC, 7 airbags, a panoramic sunroof, a big touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, premium sound system, multi-drive modes, ambient lighting and driving modes.

Pricing

With pricing being a key factor in the segment, the 2024 Mahindra XUV500 (V201) could cost between Rs. 10.5 lakh and Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom). The car will surely take on the competition with its tough build quality, multiple segment-first features and comfortable interiors.