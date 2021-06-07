2021 Ducati Panigale V4 Has Landed In India!

Ducati India has strengthened its portfolio with the launch of the updated Panigale V4. The Panigale V4 is now BS6-compliant and is joined by its premium ‘V4 S’ version as well. While the standard iteration of the V4 has been priced at ₹23.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the higher-spec ‘S’ trim has been priced at ₹28.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Ducati India has been constantly teasing the launch of the Panigale V4 accompanied with its other upcoming motorcycles as well, including the Multistrada V4, Diavel 1260 and the new Monster.

The Panigale V4 received a substantial update last year and it managed to gain the same aero package as the V4R. Apart from the gorgeously sculpted winglets, it also received small engine tweaks and hardware updates.

Several revisions have been made in the aero department to make the Panigale V4 more ‘rideable’ and controllable than before. As we mentioned earlier, it gets its aero bits from the more hardcore V4 R including the MotoGP-inspired winglets and cooling vents.

The latest iteration of Ducati’s flagship sportsbike sources power from a BS 6-compliant 1,103 cc V4 Desmosedici Stradale engine that is known to produce 211 bhp at 13,000 rpm and 124 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. The engine comes married to a 6-speed transmission.

The Panigale V4’s electronic package has also evolved and now includes the latest generation Ducati Traction Control which is even more predictive: the DTC EVO 3 with a strategy derived from Ducati Corse. Thanks to the continuous monitoring of the angular acceleration of the crankshaft and the speed of the rear wheel, the system prevents slippage of the rear wheel in mid-corner, when you reopen the throttle at the maximum lean angle.

The electronics features on the bike include ABS Cornering EVO, DTC EVO 3, DSC, DWC EVO, DPL, DQS EVO 2, EBC EVO, DES EVO and New Riding Mode strategy. Both the Standard and S trims employ the same engine tuning and electronics package, however, the premium-spec ‘S’ trim benefits from an electronically controlled Ohlins suspension, forged aluminum wheels, a lithium-ion battery, and lesser weight (195kg).