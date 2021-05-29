Home Features Mahindra Thar vs Suzuki Jimny – All The Pros & Cons

The 2020 Mahindra Thar went on sale last year and has received a massive response in terms of sale. The long waiting period of up to seven months proves the success of this 4X4 SUV. The new Thar comes as a well-balanced package of modern tech and rugged off-roading characteristics. On the other hand, The Suzuki Jimny test mule has been spotted on various occasions hinted at its launch soon. The version we will get in India is the five-door version especially to cater to the consumers looking for an SUV for the family. However, given the success of the three-door Thar, Suzuki might launch the three-door sibling of the Jimny as well. More Details Both Mahindra and Suzuki make a compelling case for their respective off-roading offerings. However, there are some Pros and Cons to both the products. Let’s have a look at what they are. Mahindra Thar Pros: Design While the Thar looks similar to the Jeep Wrangler, its boxy, beefy and muscular look give it a true SUV stance. It has an immense road presence and will get heads turning when you roll up and stop at the traffic signal. Off-Roading Prowess Off-roading is instilled in Thar’s DNA making it a force to be reckoned with. Throw the harshest of road conditions at the Thar and it will always come up as the winner. The figures below will give you an idea of what the Thar is capable of. Off-road Requirements Values for Thar Ground Clearance 226 mm Approach Angle 42 Degrees Brake-Over Angle 27 Degrees Departure Angle 37 Degrees Water-Wading Capacity 650 mm The Thar also gets the brake-locking differential that cuts off power from free-spinning wheels and directs it to the wheels which require it the most. Thar’s mechanical locking differential give it an edge over its competition. Powerful Petrol and Diesel Engines: The Thar is available in two engine options. In fact, it is the only one in this comparison to offer a diesel powertrain. Along with both the engine, options are a part-time four-wheel-drive system and a manual-shift transfer case. Engine Power Torque Transmission 2.0 mStallion Turbo Petrol 152 bhp 300/320 Nm 6-speed manual/auto 2.2 mHawk Diesel 132 bhp 300 Nm 6-speed manual/auto

Safety

The Thar gets ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, ISOFIX mounts, ESP, hill hold and hill descent controls as standard across all variants. It also gets an inbuilt roll cage for better stability and safety.

Features

The New Thar is loaded with features to appeal to urban car buyers. Below is a list of all the features it offers:

-7” Touch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play

-Washable cabin with dedicated plugs

-Weatherproof buttons

-Dedicated screen for off-road driving information

-Steering mounted media and telephony controls

-Cruise control

-Optional convertible (soft top) offering

-SmartWatch and phone connectivity with Blue Sense

-Tyre pressure monitoring system

-6-speaker music system with roof-mounted speakers

-Rear parking sensors

-LED DRLs

Mahindra Thar Cons:

The Mahindra Thar is a fun-lovable SUV. However, there are some things about it that you would not like. We have listed them below.

-The Thar is a heavy SUV weighing approx. 1700 kilograms which results in a lower power to weight ratio. This also affects the fuel consumption of the vehicle, delivering a lower fuel average.

-The three-door car is not very practical for consumers who want to use it for family trips. Getting into the second row is a bit tricky on the 4-seater variant. It could prove difficult to get in and out of the car for the senior members of the family. The boot of the car is small and simply isn’t enough to carry luggage for your weekend trips

-The ride quality of the Thar is not something you would long for. It’s not the smoothest even on the tarmac. Its high-speed stability is not very confidence-inspiring.

-The premium variants of the Thar are priced very high and lack features like reverse parking camera, auto IRVM, auto headlamps, LED headlamps, etc. which are offered in similarly priced cars.

Suzuki Jimny Pros: Design

Like the Thar, the Jimny is a looker. If the Thar looks like the Jeep Wrangler, one could call the Jimny a baby Mercedes G-Class (Geländewagen). Its squared-boxy shape also reminds us of the old Gypsy which it replaces.

Off-Roading Prowess:

With a legacy of over 50 years, the Jimny is one of the most potent off-roaders. Like the Thar, the Jimny too gets a partial four-wheel drive option that can be triggered whenever required. It gets a brake locking differential and a shift-on-fly transfer case.