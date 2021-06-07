Should India Get The Kia Seltos Nightfall Edition As Well?

Kia launched its assault on the Indian market with the Seltos and successfully managed to demolish the competition. It rules the sales charts and has proven to be a hit because of its sharp looks, a plethora of engine-gearbox combinations and feature-loaded cabin. Kia recently launched the facelifted version of the Seltos in India and a few days back, the Korean carmaker introduced the 2022 Seltos in the US market, accompanied by a special Nightfall edition. The Nightfall edition looks spectacular and it certainly wouldn’t hurt to receive something like that here as well.

Pricing and positioning

The Nightfall edition sits below the top-spec SX AWD and replaces the S AWD variant. Pricing for the Seltos Nightfall Edition comes in at $26,690.

Aesthetic updates

The hack for making a car look sportier is rather simple – delete all the chrome elements and throw blacked-out detailing in the mix. And that is exactly what Kia has done to the Nightfall edition. Take the 18-inch matte black alloy wheels for instance that make the Seltos look even sharper than before. Then there’s a blacked-out grille, and the standup roof rails, among other things.

Feature-loaded cabin

Coming to the interiors, the Nightfall edition features a new flat-bottomed steering wheel with the new KIA logo. Other changes include the option of Plum leather interior, 10.25-inch touchscreen with UVO connect, remote engine start and automatic climate control.

Updated safety net

The rest of the range features a whole host of driver-assistive and safety features as standard including autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane following assist, high beam assist, driver attention warning, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian detection, lane keep assist, etc. The Seltos in India still misses out on the driver-assistance tech and we believe that it is about time that we should have the safety pack as well.

Powertrain

All trims of the Seltos are powered by a 2.0-litre engine option while the top two trims get a 1.6-litre turbo GDI motor. This motor helps Seltos generate 175 hp and offer 264 Nm of torque.

Last year, Kia also took the wraps off the Gravity edition for other international markets. At one point in time, there were rumours floating in the air that we might get the Gravity edition as well but that couldn’t bear the fruit of reality. The Nightfall edition would make a great addition in Kia’s India portfolio. And even if it doesn’t get here, at least we should get the updated safety tech, before the competition gets even more heated up.