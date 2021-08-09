Here’s What The Star Indian Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra Rides In His Spare Time!

Neeraj Chopra, the man who brought home India’s first Olympics gold in athletics has been making all the headlines lately, and for all the right reasons! He knew that absolute glory awaits him the very next moment he let go off the javelin. He turned around and raised his hands in his signature style and became only the second Indian to win an Olympic gold and the first to do so in an athletics event. As if the man wasn’t likeable enough, scrolling through his Instagram feed gave us one more reason – Subedar Neeraj Chopra is an avid motorcyclist too!

Harley-Davidson 1200 Roadster

The crown jewel of his garage is the Harley-Davidson 1200 Roadster. He bought this Harley back in 2019 right after winning a medal in Asian Games that year. The athlete has posted multiple images with his prized possession and given his persona, we have to say that the Harley fits him like a tailor-made glove!

Bajaj Pulsar 220F

Another noteworthy motorcycle in his garage is the iconic Bajaj Pulsar 220F, the erstwhile fastest Indian. Every motorcyclist at some point in his life has admired the 220F, especially when it first came out. It went on to become an absolute legend as far as the Indian motorcycling scenario is considered. Although the 2220F still soldiers on with its iconic yet dated design, Bajaj is currently working on Pulsar 250F that has been spied on multiple occasions.

Also, not only motorcycles, but Chopra has a love for machines on four wheels. He also owns a tractor that he bought in 2019 only and all his vehicles remain tucked in his family home in Khandra. It remains to be seen which motorcycle will the ‘Golden Athlete’ gift himself after his triumphant journey in the Tokyo Olympics.

Mahindra XUV700

In other related news, he will soon have to make some space in his garage to accommodate a Mahindra XUV700. While the wave of happiness took over the whole country, a user requested business tycoon Anand Mahindra to gift the gold medalist a Mahindra XUV700 — the company’s upcoming SUV. And guess what? The man obliged!

Also read: Mahindra Reveals Its New Logo For Upcoming SUVs!

Replying to a user on Twitter, Anand Mahindra said, Yes indeed. It will be my personal privilege & honour to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV 7OO. He also tagged two executives of the company and asked them to keep the SUV ready for the Javelin thrower.