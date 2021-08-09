BMW G 310 Twins Receive Their Second Price Hike This Year

When BMW Motorrad first launched the G 310 twins in India, both the motorcycles couldn’t taste success because of their comparatively higher sticker prices. But BMW corrected its mistakes with their BS6 avatar by not only reducing the prices considerably but also adding some key features that were missing out on their previous iterations. This move has certainly worked in the company’s favour because now, we get to see a lot more G 310s out on the streets. But now, it seems like the price hike bug has bit BMW Motorrad India as well as it has hiked the prices of G 310 twins and the R 1250 GSA Pro as well.

Updated Pricing

BMW Motorrad India has increased the prices of the G 310 twins by INR 10,000. After the latest price hike, the G 310 R now starts at INR 2.60 Lakh while the G 310 GS will now set you back by INR 3 Lakh. This is the second price hike that the G 310 twins have received this year. The first price hike was rolled out in January 2021 when BMW Motorrad increased their prices by up to INR 5,000.

Changes over the BS4 models

Both the motorcycles now get a new LED headlamp with LED DRL, LED winkers, and LED tail light. One can also notice a couple of redesigned side panels and new body graphics. Both GS 310 R and GS 310 GS are now available in new colour options.

The 312cc, single-cylinder engine is now BS6-compliant and churns out 34bhp at 9,500rpm and 28Nm at 7,00rpm- the same figures as the outgoing model. However, the engine which is paired to a six-speed gearbox now gets an assist and slipper clutch as standard. BMW has included ride-by-wire throttle which is an electronic throttle grip in BMW’s lingo. In terms of functionality, the new G310 twins are now equipped with an adjustable clutch lever and handbrake lever. There are four adjustment levels, which can be customized as per the hand size of the user.

