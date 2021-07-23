EXCLUSIVE! Here’s Your Clearest Look At The Upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 250F

The 250cc motorcycle segment in India has been a hotly-contested one for quite some time now. This space was missing out on all the action since Honda decided to pull the plug on the CBR250R but now, it is more populated than ever. If you are looking for a 250cc machine, you can get yourself an ADV-tourer, a neo-retro Scrambler, a café-racer or a naked streetfighter! And soon, Bajaj is going to enter the segment with a bang with its Pulsar 250F. Our reader Shashi Subramaniam has managed to capture a test mule of the upcoming Pulsar 250F draped in heavy camouflage.

Bajaj also seems to be readying its naked counterpart which has also been spied testing on multiple occasions. The spy shot reveals that instead of being an out and out track tool, the Pulsar 250F is going to follow the footprints of the legendary 220F and will be positioned as a sports-tourer.

Looks and ergonomics

The rider ergonomics look relaxed enough to take on long highway jaunts. It might not be prominently visible in the spy shots, but the Pulsar 250F could also make use of raised clip-on handlebars like the 220F. As is evident from the spy shot, the motorcycle looks front heavy, thanks to the bikini fairing and the bodywork. The rearview mirrors are mounted on the windshield, just like every other faired motorcycle in its class. The stubby exhaust is reminiscent of the Pulsar RS200 while the rear end looks inspired by the Apache RR 310 albeit with some different elements. The bike is as curvy as the naked bike and the rear seat trails upwards very sharply.

Expected features and powertrain

You might think that the upcoming Pulsar 250F will borrow its underpinnings from the KTM Duke 250, but Bajaj could tread down a different path here. The spy shots suggest that Bajaj could introduce a completely new 250cc powertrain and it could also sit on a different platform as well. As far as performance goes, we can expect it to hover between the Pulsar 220F and the Dominar 250. This new powertrain could come mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.

Talking about the features on offer, Bajaj could equip it with a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. All LED lighting setup is expected to be a part of the package. Other mechanical parts expected include conventional telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the back. Braking will be handled by disc brakes at either end, supported by dual-channel ABS as standard.

It has been quite some time since we have seen a performance-oriented machine from Bajaj’s stable. And the addition of Pulsar 250 in the portfolio could work wonders for the company. The quarter-litre segment was dead for quite some time but now that it is burning hot again, we wouldn’t mind having another Bajaj motorcycle to choose from.