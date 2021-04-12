Here’s A Detailed Look At The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350’s Updated Instrument Cluster!

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 might have started feeling a little dated but it still remains one of the most popular offerings in the sub-INR 2 Lakh bracket. The Classic 350 has been capitalizing on its retro charm since its inception but its rivals seem to have caught up. The competition is now more modern and more equipped than before but going by the RE’s strategy over the past couple of years, it isn’t going to back down without landing a huge blow or two.

And the next huge blow from the house of RE is going to be the next-gen Classic 350. The updated model of the retro roadster has been spied on multiple occasions which makes us believe that RE is soon going to make it official in the coming few weeks.

The RE Classic 350 is going to receive a lot of changes and new equipment in its new avatar, one of them being an updated instrument cluster. The current iteration of the Classic 350 makes do with an archaic instrument cluster. In the modern world where manufacturers are equipping clusters with Bluetooth connectivity, the Classic 350 still doesn’t even get a fuel gauge! Even a second grader will be able to pick the odd one out here but that is all set to change in its next iteration. In this spy video, courtesy of Vicky Mallick, the updated instrument cluster of the RE Classic 350 can be clearly seen.

It is good to see that RE has retained some of the retro elements like the round speedometer accompanied by a chrome bezel. This time around, apart from the speedometer, it also gets a small digital screen that displays information like fuel level, trip meters, time display, Odometer as well as the mention of ECO in the display. Not to forget, it gets Tripper navigation too!

Pairing with the rider’s smartphone via Bluetooth, it will display turn-by-turn navigation through signage in both day and night modes. This has been developed in association with Google Maps and might be offered as a standard feature.

It is almost confirmed that the new Classic 350 will be built around the same engine found on the Meteor 350. It is a 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with an OHC design. This engine makes 20.2 hp power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine will allow for lower emissions and instant acceleration.