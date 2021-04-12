Tata Tiago, Tigor And Altroz Slated To Get Factory-Fitted CNG Kits

The skyrocketing fuel prices are making it difficult to maintain an ICE engine driven vehicle. The reason why we are witnessing the resurrection of CNG powered vehicles. While CNG powered vehicles might not be as peppy as their other counterparts, it is worth noting that they are a lot cheaper to run. Several manufacturers are currently testing CNG variants of their standard cars and they are constantly being spied on the streets as well. And now, it is being reported that Tata Motors is gearing up to foray into CNG fuelled passenger vehicle segment in FY22.

More details

In a recent interview with IANS, Shailesh Chandra, President of the Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle section, confirmed that the carmaker will equip select models with factory-fitted CNG kits by FY 2021-2022.

Although there is no word regarding which Tata cars will benefit from CNG, it is being assumed that the Tiago, Tigor and the Altroz will receive the CNG treatment. All three models use the same 86PS/113Nm 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. However, with the CNG variant, power figures will drop slightly while fuel efficiency is likely to be around 30 km/kg. A 5-speed manual will be the only transmission on offer.

Official statement

“Currently, we have a comprehensive PV portfolio with ICE and EV options for customers to choose from. Our customers also have the option to get the CNG kits fitted at the dealerships. In FY22, our customers will also get a factory fitted CNG option for some of our models,” Chandra said.

“Movement of people within the city and intercity has started. However, owing to limited public transport options and concerns over travel in available public transport options on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, reliance on private transport is expected to increase, giving boost to the demand for the vehicles. We are also seeing good traction from the rural sector owing to good Rabi harvest post the festive season. Sales momentum will continue on the back of strong economic fundamentals which are driving key macroeconomic indicators such as positive outlook of GDP growth, uptake in rural consumption, continued urban demand, attractive interest rates and expected recovery in SMEs.” He added.