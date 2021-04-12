Bajaj Auto To Reopen Bookings For Chetak Electric Scooter On April 13

The Bajaj Chetak is a synonymous name in almost every traditional middle-class Indian family. For generations, it performed the role of an everyday utility scooter and was one of the highest-selling two-wheelers for a long time. With the new generation of automatic scooters making their way to the markets, traditional scooters were phased out. Bajaj re-invented the brand with an electric motor last year in the form of the Chetak Electric. It has been long since the Chetak made any headlines and that is particularly because it has not been available for bookings in the country for a while now.

More details

But now, Bajaj Auto has announced the re-commencement of the reservations for the Chetak electric scooter in the Indian market. The bookings will be underway on April 13 for a limited period of time online according to the brand.

Specs and features

The retro-modern appearance is one of the key USPs of the electric scooter. Its timeless style flows through every detail of the materials, colours and design. The Chetak has a 3 kWh, IP67-rated battery pack. The electric motor makes 4 kW of power and 16 Nm of torque. The electric scooter has a claimed range of 95 km. It takes 5 hours to fully charge the battery pack. The Chetak Electric further impresses with high-quality components and an exquisite selection of unique metallic colours and trims. A front disc brake, chrome-plated bezels, metallic coloured wheels & a designer stitch seat complete this package.

Another great feature of the Chetak is its fully-digital LCD instrument cluster. It is an elegant circular unit that gels with the overall design of the electric scooter. It supports Bluetooth connectivity which allows customers to connect their smartphones and use several convenient features. Bajaj is providing 3 years or 50,000 km warranty on the Chetak’s Lithium-Ion Batteries.

To recap, the Premium model gets additional metallic colour options, a dark/light tan seat, metallic-coloured wheels and a disc brake at the front. The Urbane model, meanwhile, misses out on the metallic colour option and uses a drum brake at the front.

Expect the asking price to slightly increase on its comeback to retail sales this time around.