Here Is The First Glimpse Of The Maruti Suzuki XL6

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is scheduled to be launched later this month and we have been talking about the car for quite some time now. Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, has been showcasing some design highlights of the car from time to time in some small teasers. We have now managed to get an actual picture of the car, with no camouflage giving us an idea of how the car would look like. A hat tip to _moon__31 on Instagram for sending this image over, do have a look.

Standing in this lovely shade of blue, the XL6 looks quite different from the Ertiga, the car it is based on. Apart from the new grille with twin chrome slats, the XL6 will also come with a faux skid plate, along with some black plastic cladding at the lower end and fog light assembly. The black plastic cladding makes an appearance all around the car, adding to the SUV like appeal of this car. The lower ends of the side profile get a silver design element which breaks the monotony of the black cladding. The floating roof design seems to be carried forward from the Ertiga and roof rails will also be a part of the package. The alloy wheels come painted in a dark shade, which perhaps would be exclusive to the XL6.

Talking about the interior, one can see the layout is quite similar to the one we have seen in the Ertiga, however, it will feature an all-black theme in the XL6. The wooden inserts also come in a darker shade than those in the Ertiga, and silver inserts will be present as well. The 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system can also be seen here, which would come with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Also on offer is an automatic climate control system, which would keep the cabin cool in hot Indian summers. Moreover, unlike the Ertiga, the XL6 will come with a 6-seat layout, with two captain chairs in the middle row with a separate recline function.

Powering the XL6 would be the same, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine from the Ertiga. Combined with Suzuki’s hybrid technology, this engine would be capable of generating about 105 hp of maximum power and 138 Nm of torque. While a 5-speed manual gearbox will be offered as standard, the car will also come with the option of having a 4-speed torque converter. The XL6 is very unlikely to come with the option of a diesel engine. Keep looking at this space for more news and information on the upcoming XL6.