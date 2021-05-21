Hear Hear Hear! Kawasaki Could Roll Out An Inline-Four 400cc Screamer Dubbed As ZX-4R!

Last year, Kawasaki sent the motorcycling world in a state of frenzy when it took the wraps off the ZX-25R. The quarter-litre crotch rocket from the land of the rising sun became the hot topic. So much so that motorcyclists around the world became obsessed with it. The reason behind ZX-25R’s huge popularity has to be its inline-four mill. And now, Japanese magazine Young Machine has claimed that Kawasaki is currently developing another small capacity inline-four motorcycle which could possibly turn out to be the ZX-4R.

More details

As the moniker suggests, it will bridge the gap between the ZX-25R and the ZX-6R when it comes to Kawasaki’s inline-four powered motorcycles.

Kawasaki might take an interesting route in developing the rumoured ZX-4R’s powertrain. Instead of downsizing the Ninja ZX-6R’s engine to 400cc, the upcoming motorcycle will reportedly be based on the Kawasaki ZX-25R to keep costs in check. It might feature a bigger bore, a tweaked piston and crank, and an updated ECU. All the changes will definitely result in higher power and torque figures as compared to the 250cc bike. For instance, the Ninja ZX-25R is powered by a new 250cc, 4-cylinder, DOHC engine which churns out 50 PS of maximum power @ 15,500 rpm. Kawasaki has also included ram air input, just like the ZX-10R and that takes the maximum power output to 51 PS. Torque output stands at 22.9 NM @ 14,500 rpm. The engine is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox. We can expect the ZX-4R to put down around 60HP.

Just like the ZX-25R, we can expect the ZX-4R to have a high-revving nature. To put things into perspective, the ZX-25R redlines at around 17,000 RPM. It is an out and out track weapon and the ZX-4R should be no different. It is also likely to feature multiple riding modes and a traction control system. There could be a bi-directional quickshifter as standard fitment as well. And to keep up with the extra firepower, the motorcycle could employ premium components like an inverted front fork, linked rear monoshock, twin front discs with radial calipers, and a disc at the rear.

Also read: 2021 BS6 Kawasaki ZX-10R Launched At INR 14.9 Lakh

If it turns out to be a reality, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R will be a unique low-displacement, high-revving inline-four screamer, just like its smaller sibling. Needless to say, it won’t come to India given how expensive it will be as an overall package.